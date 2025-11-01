Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Which is India's Smartest City in the World's Smart Cities?

Do you know what a smart city is or on what basis a city is given the status of a smart city? Which is the smartest city in India and the world? You will find the answers to all your questions in this article.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 01, 2025

Smart City of the World,

Smart City of the World(Dummy Image-Freepik)

Top 5 Smart City In World: Over the past few years, there has been a growing awareness among all countries and people regarding smart cities. All countries are also striving to have as many smart cities as possible. But the question is, what is a smart city? A smart city is an urban area that uses technology, data, and innovation to improve the lifestyle of its citizens. Its aim is to make cities more sustainable and better. It uses digital technologies such as renewable energy systems, smart transportation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Building a smart city means improving its transportation, reducing pollution, strengthening waste management, and providing a safe environment for citizens. So, do you know which is the top smart city in the world? Or which is India's most smart city?

Which is the Smart City of the World?

In 2025, the status of being called the world's smart city has been awarded to Zurich, the capital of Switzerland. Zurich is famous for its advanced digital facilities, use of clean energy, and citizen-centric services. In the IMD Smart City Index 2025, this city has consistently held the first position. Zurich is not only a financial and technical hub but also a prime example of sustainable development and smart governance. For all these reasons, Zurich has been called the 'World's Smartest City' in 2025.

Which is India's Smart City?

Talking about the IMD Smart City Index 2025, some Indian cities are also included in this list. However, the ranking of Indian cities in this list is quite low. Delhi's name comes at the top. Delhi is at 104th position in this list. After this come Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In terms of ranking, Mumbai is at 106th, Hyderabad at 109th, and Bengaluru at 110th position.

Top Five Smart City In World


  1. Zurich, Switzerland




  2. Oslo, Norway




  3. Geneva, Switzerland




  4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates




  5. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Nov 2025 02:42 pm

English News / Education News / Which is India's Smartest City in the World's Smart Cities?

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Rajasthan: Private Schools Protest Government Mandate for Uniform Dress Code in All Schools

Education News

Medical Education Sees Major Transformation in 25 Years in CG: Colleges Grow from 1 to 16, MBBS Seats Surge from 100 to 2455

NEET PG result cancelled, NEET PG 2025 result, NEET PG disqualified, NEET PG result cancelled for 22 candidates, Why were 22 NEET PG results cancelled,
Raipur

Chhattisgarh High Court Announces Over 100 Vacancies with Salary and Other Details

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment
Education News

JEE Main 2026: Exam to be Held in Numerous Indian Cities, Check for Changes in Exam Pattern

JEE Main 2026
Education News

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced: Know Date and Time

ICAI CA September 2025 Result
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.