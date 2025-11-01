Which is India's Smartest City in the World's Smart Cities?

Smart City of the World(Dummy Image-Freepik)
Top 5 Smart City In World: Over the past few years, there has been a growing awareness among all countries and people regarding smart cities. All countries are also striving to have as many smart cities as possible. But the question is, what is a smart city? A smart city is an urban area that uses technology, data, and innovation to improve the lifestyle of its citizens. Its aim is to make cities more sustainable and better. It uses digital technologies such as renewable energy systems, smart transportation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Building a smart city means improving its transportation, reducing pollution, strengthening waste management, and providing a safe environment for citizens. So, do you know which is the top smart city in the world? Or which is India's most smart city?
In 2025, the status of being called the world's smart city has been awarded to Zurich, the capital of Switzerland. Zurich is famous for its advanced digital facilities, use of clean energy, and citizen-centric services. In the IMD Smart City Index 2025, this city has consistently held the first position. Zurich is not only a financial and technical hub but also a prime example of sustainable development and smart governance. For all these reasons, Zurich has been called the 'World's Smartest City' in 2025.
Talking about the IMD Smart City Index 2025, some Indian cities are also included in this list. However, the ranking of Indian cities in this list is quite low. Delhi's name comes at the top. Delhi is at 104th position in this list. After this come Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In terms of ranking, Mumbai is at 106th, Hyderabad at 109th, and Bengaluru at 110th position.
