Which is India's Smartest City in the World's Smart Cities?

Top 5 Smart City In World: Over the past few years, there has been a growing awareness among all countries and people regarding smart cities. All countries are also striving to have as many smart cities as possible. But the question is, what is a smart city? A smart city is an urban area that uses technology, data, and innovation to improve the lifestyle of its citizens. Its aim is to make cities more sustainable and better. It uses digital technologies such as renewable energy systems, smart transportation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. Building a smart city means improving its transportation, reducing pollution, strengthening waste management, and providing a safe environment for citizens. So, do you know which is the top smart city in the world? Or which is India's most smart city?