Education News

Who Appoints BLOs and Can You Become One? Learn About BLO Appointments, Eligibility, and Duties

Who Appoints BLO? Learn who appoints BLOs, who can become one, what are the qualifications, and what is the work of a BLO.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 20, 2025

Rajasthan BLOs problems resolved Chief Electoral Officer assured

BLO (Image: Patrika)

Who Appoints BLO: There is a lot of discussion across the country these days regarding the election system and updating the voter list. The Election Commission is currently running a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 states and union territories, during which the voter list is corrected. In this process, the person who holds the most responsibility is the BLO, or Booth Level Officer.

The BLO is the officer who handles the entire process of adding, deleting, or correcting names in the voter list. Therefore, people often wonder how a BLO is appointed and whether any ordinary person can become a BLO. In this article, we will explain all of this in very simple language. Let's find out.

Who Appoints a BLO?

A BLO (Booth Level Officer) is appointed under Section 13B(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. They are appointed by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), who works under the supervision of the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), a BLO can only be a "government or semi-government officer/employee." The rule also states that the officer should be a voter of the same booth area or a resident of that area so that they can identify the local people.

Can You Become a BLO?

This is the most important question. The straightforward answer is no, not everyone can become a BLO. This is not a job for which any private individual can apply. To become a BLO, it is mandatory for you to be in government service.

Below is a list of government departments whose employees are made BLOs.

  • Teacher (Government School)
  • Anganwadi Worker
  • Patwari/Lekhpal/Amin
  • Panchayat Secretary/Gram Sevak
  • Electricity Bill Reader
  • Postman
  • Health Worker (MPW/ANM etc.)
  • Clerk etc. of Municipal Corporation/Municipality.

Who Cannot Become a BLO?

Any person working in a private job, students, shopkeepers, or individuals associated with any political party cannot become a BLO. Additionally, uniformed police personnel and central security forces are also kept away from this work.

Eligibility Criteria for Becoming a BLO

If you fall into one of the government categories mentioned above, the following conditions are considered for your appointment.

Local Resident: You must be a resident or voter of the same area for which you are being appointed as a BLO.

Political Neutrality: You should not have any affiliation with any political party.

Availability: It is necessary to be available to work at the times specified by the Election Commission.

If you are a government employee and your department receives instructions from the Election Commission, only then will your senior officers assign you the duty of BLO.

Education News

Published on:

20 Nov 2025 03:10 pm

Who Appoints BLOs and Can You Become One? Learn About BLO Appointments, Eligibility, and Duties

Education News

