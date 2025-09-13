Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

1973 Nepal Plane Hijack: Bollywood Actress Mala Sinha Among Passengers

Nepal's anti-corruption movement has become a global talking point, with Sushil Karki also grabbing headlines. However, her husband's name is now surfacing in connection with a plane hijacking incident in which 1970s actress Mala Sinha was also a passenger.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Sushila Karki and Mala Sinha
Image: X/@The Kathmandu Post, @Lone Wolf Ratnakar)

A Gen Z mass movement against corruption is currently underway in Nepal, leading to the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. This coup attempt has garnered international attention, bringing Nepal's first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, into the spotlight. Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal's interim Prime Minister on Friday.

Sushila Karki is an alumna of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). During her tenure in Nepal, she delivered several landmark judgments against corruption, earning her recognition as a strong leader. However, her husband's involvement in a 1973 plane hijacking may come as a surprise to many.

The 1973 Plane Hijacking and Actress Mala Sinha

On June 10, 1973, a Nepal Airlines plane en route from Biratnagar to Kathmandu was hijacked before reaching its destination. The 19-seater Twin Otter aircraft carried 19 passengers and three crew members. The hijacker was none other than Durga Prasad Subedi, Sushila Karki's husband. The primary motive behind the hijacking was money. Among the 19 passengers was renowned Hindi cinema actress Mala Sinha. News of the hijacking caused a sensation in India.

Mala Sinha and the Nepal Connection

The famous actress of the 1960s and 1970s is known for her powerful performances in films like Anpadh, Aankhen, Pyasa, Himalaya Ki God Mein, and Pyar Ka Sagar. Mala Sinha worked with actors like Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Rajendra Kumar, and Raj Kapoor, delivering several blockbuster hits. She was married to Nepali actor Chidambaram Prasad Lohani, leading to frequent visits to Nepal. They even co-starred in a film titled 'Maitighar'.

The Plane Hijacking for ₹3 Million

The plane also carried ₹3 million from various banks in Biratnagar. Surprisingly, the planning and plotting of this hijacking were orchestrated by Girija Prasad Koirala, a Nepali Congress leader and then-Prime Minister of Nepal (and uncle of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala). Koirala aimed to raise funds for anti-monarchy protests and struggles in Nepal. This was the first instance of a hijacking solely motivated by money. The hijackers landed the plane in a grassy field in Forbesganj, Bihar, looted the money, and escaped. The money was transported to Darjeeling by car and hidden.

Subedi and his accomplices were arrested in Mumbai a few days later and sentenced to two years imprisonment, but were released during the Emergency declared in India in 1975.

