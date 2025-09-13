1973 Nepal Plane Hijack: Bollywood Actress Mala Sinha Among Passengers

The plane also carried ₹3 million from various banks in Biratnagar. Surprisingly, the planning and plotting of this hijacking were orchestrated by Girija Prasad Koirala, a Nepali Congress leader and then-Prime Minister of Nepal (and uncle of Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala). Koirala aimed to raise funds for anti-monarchy protests and struggles in Nepal. This was the first instance of a hijacking solely motivated by money. The hijackers landed the plane in a grassy field in Forbesganj, Bihar, looted the money, and escaped. The money was transported to Darjeeling by car and hidden.