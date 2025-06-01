scriptAamir Khan to Quit Bollywood After Mahabharata? | Latest News | Patrika News
Aamir Khan to Quit Bollywood After Mahabharata?

Big news is coming in about actor Aamir Khan. The actor is reportedly going to make a new film, Mahabharata, and at the same time, has hinted at leaving the industry.

Jun 01, 2025 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan big hint

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan News: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently in the headlines for his new film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. This film is slated to hit the box office on June 20th. The actor’s fans are quite excited about it. However, fans may be disappointed. Aamir Khan has hinted at something that suggests the actor might soon leave the film industry. This news has caused a stir on social media. Everyone wants to know what hint Aamir Khan gave…

Will Aamir Khan Leave the Bollywood Industry?

Aamir Khan is known as the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. The actor works only in very few, but powerful films. Currently, he is busy promoting the sequel to his 2007 film, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. During the promotion of this film, Aamir Khan said something that has sparked rumours on social media about him leaving the film industry.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film Mahabharata

Speaking about his much-awaited film, Mahabharata, Aamir Khan said, “After doing Mahabharata, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I can’t do anything after that. Because this film has layers, emotions, scale, everything; everything that is in the world, you will find in Mahabharata.”

Discussion on Social Media Regarding Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan further added, “Hopefully, I will die working, but since you are asking, it’s something I can think about. Maybe after doing Mahabharata, I will feel an emotion that will make me feel I don’t need to do anything else.”

