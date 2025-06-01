Aamir Khan to Quit Bollywood After Mahabharata?

Will Aamir Khan Leave the Bollywood Industry? Aamir Khan is known as the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. The actor works only in very few, but powerful films. Currently, he is busy promoting the sequel to his 2007 film, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. During the promotion of this film, Aamir Khan said something that has sparked rumours on social media about him leaving the film industry.

Aamir Khan’s Upcoming Film Mahabharata Speaking about his much-awaited film, Mahabharata, Aamir Khan said, “After doing Mahabharata, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I can’t do anything after that. Because this film has layers, emotions, scale, everything; everything that is in the world, you will find in Mahabharata.” Speaking about his much-awaited film, Mahabharata, Aamir Khan said, “After doing Mahabharata, I will feel that I have nothing left to do. I can’t do anything after that. Because this film has layers, emotions, scale, everything; everything that is in the world, you will find in Mahabharata.”