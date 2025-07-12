Actor Fahmaan Khan’s Social Media Account Hacked

Fahmaan Khan's Account Hacked: Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan has had his social media account hacked. This news has shocked his fans. Fahmaan informed his followers about this and appealed to them to remain vigilant and not click on any suspicious links or messages. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Fahmaan Khan himself shared the information through an Instagram story. He wrote, “I want to inform all of you that my Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. If you receive any strange messages, links, or requests from my account or any other account, please do not click on them or respond. In today's world, where AI is a challenging reality, all this seems very frightening and insecure. I have filed a complaint with Facebook, Instagram, and the cyber cell, and they are working on it.” After the hack, Fahmaan Khan switched his account from public to private.
Along with Fahmaan, actress Saiyali Sanuikhe's account was also hacked. Several other stars' accounts have been hacked previously. Speaking of Fahmaan's work front, the actor was last seen in the Star Plus serial ‘Is Ishq Ka Rab Rakha’.