12 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Actor Fahmaan Khan’s Social Media Account Hacked

Television actor Fahmaan Khan's social media account has been hacked. He has appealed to his fans to remain vigilant.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Fahman Khan Account Hacked
Fahmaan Khan (Source- Instagram Official)

Fahmaan Khan's Account Hacked: Popular television actor Fahmaan Khan has had his social media account hacked. This news has shocked his fans. Fahmaan informed his followers about this and appealed to them to remain vigilant and not click on any suspicious links or messages. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Actor Shares Information via Instagram Story

Fahmaan Khan himself shared the information through an Instagram story. He wrote, “I want to inform all of you that my Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. If you receive any strange messages, links, or requests from my account or any other account, please do not click on them or respond. In today's world, where AI is a challenging reality, all this seems very frightening and insecure. I have filed a complaint with Facebook, Instagram, and the cyber cell, and they are working on it.” After the hack, Fahmaan Khan switched his account from public to private.

Actress Saiyali Sanuikhe's Account Also Hacked

Along with Fahmaan, actress Saiyali Sanuikhe's account was also hacked. Several other stars' accounts have been hacked previously. Speaking of Fahmaan's work front, the actor was last seen in the Star Plus serial ‘Is Ishq Ka Rab Rakha’.

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 02:42 pm

English News / Entertainment / Actor Fahmaan Khan’s Social Media Account Hacked
