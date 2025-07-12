Actor Fahmaan Khan’s Social Media Account Hacked

Fahmaan Khan himself shared the information through an Instagram story. He wrote, “I want to inform all of you that my Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. If you receive any strange messages, links, or requests from my account or any other account, please do not click on them or respond. In today's world, where AI is a challenging reality, all this seems very frightening and insecure. I have filed a complaint with Facebook, Instagram, and the cyber cell, and they are working on it.” After the hack, Fahmaan Khan switched his account from public to private.