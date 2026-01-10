Desi Songs Enter World Club, 'Roja' Secures Spot in 'Top 10 Best Soundtracks', Shattering International Records

If we talk about the story of 'Roja', it revolves around a woman (Madhoo) from a small village in Tamil Nadu, whose world is shattered when her husband (Arvind Swami) is kidnapped by terrorists during an intelligence operation in Jammu and Kashmir. The film is a tale of a wife's struggle to bring her husband back, her unwavering love, and hope. Mani Ratnam struck a balance between politics and emotions in this film, allowing the audience to connect directly with it. Not only this, Mani Ratnam's 'Roja' laid the foundation for his famous political trilogy, followed by films like 'Bombay' (1995) and 'Dil Se..' (1998). These three films showed how the growing tension in the country directly impacted the personal relationships of common people.