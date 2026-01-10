10 January 2026,

Saturday

Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Avatar Creates Buzz, 'O'Romeo' Teaser Promises Thrills

The much-awaited film 'O' Romeo' starring Shahid Kapoor has released its explosive teaser, offering glimpses of unrequited love, pain, and revenge, while Shahid Kapoor appears in a very violent avatar.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo Teaser Out

O'Romeo Teaser Out (Image: Patrika)

After launching Shahid Kapoor's look on Friday, the makers of 'O’Romeo' released the teaser of this much-awaited film today. In this teaser, which is about 1 minute and 35 seconds long, glimpses of the film's powerful action and drama can be seen. This film is an impactful revenge romance inspired by true events.

Shahid Looks Violent in the Teaser

Watching the teaser, it seems the film is a story of one-sided love, the emotions associated with it, and the pain of rejection. Shahid Kapoor's look in the teaser appears very intense. The tattoos on his body and his violent demeanour make this character even more dangerous.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the film’s entire star cast, which includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia. In addition, Farida Jalal is seen in the teaser in a very aggressive and shocking avatar. She is shown delivering a dialogue:
“If you rise in love, you’re a Romeo—but if you drown in it, you’re an idiot.”

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s fourth film

‘O’ Romeo is the fourth film that Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are doing together. Earlier, the duo collaborated on Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). All these films received appreciation from both audiences and critics, and Haider was honored with five National Awards.

About ‘O’ Romeo

The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. This marks the first collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala. Meanwhile, after Rangoon, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have reunited after nearly eight years. Additionally, this film marks Triptii Dimri’s first collaboration with both Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj.

When will it be released?

‘O’ Romeo will hit cinemas on February 13, 2026. This Valentine’s Day, instead of romance, audiences will get to see Shahid Kapoor in revenge mode. There are high expectations from viewers regarding Shahid’s intense transformation and what is being touted as one of the boldest performances of his career.

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 05:37 pm

