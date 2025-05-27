Actor Unni Mukundan in Trouble for Assaulting Ex-Manager

Actor Assaults Former Manager According to reports, South Indian actor Unni Mukundan first verbally abused and then assaulted his former manager, Vipin Kumar. Unni-Mukundan Photo According to news agency PTI, the actor beat his former manager, Vipin Kumar, simply because he praised another actor on social media. A case has been registered against the actor at the Infopark police station in Kochi. According to reports, South Indian actor Unni Mukundan first verbally abused and then assaulted his former manager, Vipin Kumar.According to news agency PTI, the actor beat his former manager, Vipin Kumar, simply because he praised another actor on social media. A case has been registered against the actor at the Infopark police station in Kochi.

Vipin Kumar Hospitalised According to the latest information, Vipin Kumar sustained injuries in the fight and is currently admitted to a hospital, receiving treatment. It is being reported that Unni Mukundan and Vipin Kumar had a pre-existing conflict, with several arguments between them. The police are currently investigating the matter. However, no statement has yet been released by the ‘Marco’ actor.

Regarding Unni Mukundan’s work front, he received much appreciation for his powerful performance in the 2024 released film ‘Marco’. This film is considered one of the most violent films to date. Besides this, he was recently seen in ‘Get Set Baby’. Unni Mukundan will be seen next in ‘Mindiyum Paranjum’, which has generated considerable anticipation among his fans.