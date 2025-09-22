Actor Unni Mukundan Summoned in Assault Case by Kerala Court

Unni Mukundan Controversy: Actor Unni Mukundan, who is set to portray Prime Minister Modi in an upcoming biopic, has been summoned by a court in connection with an assault case. He is accused of severely beating his former manager, Vipin Kumar, and using abusive language.
The Kakkanad Magistrate Court in Kerala has summoned Malayalam film actor Unni Mukundan in connection with the assault case. The court has directed him to appear before it on 27 October.
Actor Unni Mukundan is accused of severely assaulting his manager, Vipin Kumar. The reason, reportedly, was Vipin's social media post praising Tovino Thomas's film, 'Narivetta'. It is alleged that Mukundan, angered by this, not only beat Vipin but also verbally abused him.
The first hearing in this case took place on 31 May in the Ernakulam District Court. At that time, the court clarified that the police had registered the case only under bailable sections and that the investigation would continue.
Following a thorough investigation, the Kakkanad Magistrate Court has issued a summons for Mukundan to appear. The Infopark police have registered a case against him for assault and using offensive language.
Vipin Kumar also stated in his complaint that Mukundan was under stress due to the failure of his film 'Marco' and the lack of new projects. This, he claimed, led to Mukundan frequently lashing out at those around him.
Court proceedings will now move forward, with the actor required to appear next month. Currently, there has been no official response from Mukundan regarding this controversy.
Meanwhile, news emerged that Unni Mukundan will be playing Prime Minister Modi in the biopic, 'Maa Vande'. He had described this project as a significant opportunity in his career.