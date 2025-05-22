Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

Completing the Look with Vermilion and Traditional Jewellery This time, Aishwarya captivated everyone with her traditional style. She complemented her white saree with vermilion on her forehead and traditional jewellery, completing her look. This style was well-received, and her pictures are rapidly going viral on social media. Through this, she also silenced her critics.

Responding to Haters By applying vermilion in her hair parting, she subtly conveyed that all is well between her and Abhishek. This was a resounding response to those spreading rumours of their divorce. This is also being widely discussed on social media.

Users Shower Praise on Social Media View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) Users are highly praising Aishwarya's traditional look. One user wrote, "Seen in a saree after a long time, looking very beautiful." Another user wrote, "Mother of the Cannes Film Festival." Her look is trending on social media.

First Attended Cannes in 2002 for ‘Devdas’ Aishwarya Rai first participated in the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of the film ‘Devdas’. Since then, she has been a regular participant in this special event. She has also represented several brands here.