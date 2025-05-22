scriptAishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Images of her look from the event have gone viral on social media. Through her appearance, she also conveyed a message.

MumbaiMay 22, 2025 / 11:20 am

Patrika Desk

Aishwarya-rai-cannes-2025-white-saree-look-surfaces-on-social-media

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2025 Look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a special relationship with the Cannes Film Festival. She once again graced the 78th Cannes Film Festival, this time in a traditional look, appearing in a white saree with a golden border. Upon arriving on the red carpet, she greeted everyone with a “Namaste”.

Completing the Look with Vermilion and Traditional Jewellery

This time, Aishwarya captivated everyone with her traditional style. She complemented her white saree with vermilion on her forehead and traditional jewellery, completing her look. This style was well-received, and her pictures are rapidly going viral on social media. Through this, she also silenced her critics.

Responding to Haters

By applying vermilion in her hair parting, she subtly conveyed that all is well between her and Abhishek. This was a resounding response to those spreading rumours of their divorce. This is also being widely discussed on social media.

Users Shower Praise on Social Media

Users are highly praising Aishwarya’s traditional look. One user wrote, “Seen in a saree after a long time, looking very beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Mother of the Cannes Film Festival.” Her look is trending on social media.

First Attended Cannes in 2002 for ‘Devdas’

Aishwarya Rai first participated in the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of the film ‘Devdas’. Since then, she has been a regular participant in this special event. She has also represented several brands here.

The Bachchan Family’s Daughter-in-Law Wins Hearts

As every year, there was eager anticipation for Aishwarya’s look this time as well. As soon as her new style was revealed on Wednesday, fans were overjoyed. Aishwarya Rai, the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family and a celebrated Bollywood actress, once again proved that she is a perfect blend of glamour and tradition.

News / Entertainment / Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

National News

PM Modi to Deliver Major Address from Bikaner

in 3 hours

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Six Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in Madhya Pradesh

in 3 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Married police couples can work in same district

in 4 hours

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri

IMD Issues Three-Day Alert After Storms Kill Nine in Uttar Pradesh

in 4 hours

Latest Entertainment

Paresh Rawal Quits Another Akshay Kumar Film Before 'Hera Pheri 3'

Bollywood

Paresh Rawal Quits Another Akshay Kumar Film Before 'Hera Pheri 3'

14 hours ago

Ruchi Gujjar: Cannes Debutant Who Wore PM Modi's Photo as Jewellery

Entertainment

Ruchi Gujjar: Cannes Debutant Who Wore PM Modi's Photo as Jewellery

17 hours ago

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut: A Tribute to Sridevi

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Debut: A Tribute to Sridevi

19 hours ago

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in ₹25 Crore Dispute over Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in ₹25 Crore Dispute over Hera Pheri 3

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.