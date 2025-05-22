Aishwarya Rai's Traditional Cannes 2025 Look Takes Social Media by Storm

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2025 Look: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a special relationship with the Cannes Film Festival. She once again graced the 78th Cannes Film Festival, this time in a traditional look, appearing in a white saree with a golden border. Upon arriving on the red carpet, she greeted everyone with a “Namaste”.
Completing the Look with Vermilion and Traditional Jewellery
This time, Aishwarya captivated everyone with her traditional style. She complemented her white saree with vermilion on her forehead and traditional jewellery, completing her look. This style was well-received, and her pictures are rapidly going viral on social media. Through this, she also silenced her critics.
Responding to Haters
By applying vermilion in her hair parting, she subtly conveyed that all is well between her and Abhishek. This was a resounding response to those spreading rumours of their divorce. This is also being widely discussed on social media.
Users Shower Praise on Social Media
Users are highly praising Aishwarya’s traditional look. One user wrote, “Seen in a saree after a long time, looking very beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Mother of the Cannes Film Festival.” Her look is trending on social media.
First Attended Cannes in 2002 for ‘Devdas’
Aishwarya Rai first participated in the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 for the premiere of the film ‘Devdas’. Since then, she has been a regular participant in this special event. She has also represented several brands here.
The Bachchan Family’s Daughter-in-Law Wins Hearts
As every year, there was eager anticipation for Aishwarya’s look this time as well. As soon as her new style was revealed on Wednesday, fans were overjoyed. Aishwarya Rai, the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family and a celebrated Bollywood actress, once again proved that she is a perfect blend of glamour and tradition.