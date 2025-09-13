Akon's Marriage Ends Days Before 29th Anniversary

Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. Tomeka Thiam, wife of renowned singer Akon, has filed for divorce. Just days before their 29th wedding anniversary, Thiam decided to end the marriage. According to a report by People.com, she has also cited the reason for the divorce.
According to reports, Thiam cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing. Akon and Tomeka Thiam have a 17-year-old daughter, Journey. Tomeka has requested the court to grant her joint legal custody and full physical custody of their daughter. However, she also stated that Akon should have full access to his daughter.
Tomeka has requested the court to grant her spousal support. She has also clarified that Akon should not receive any form of marital support.
The 52-year-old renowned singer Akon has created a sensation worldwide with his voice. In India, he became a household name through the superhit songs "Chammak Challo" and "Criminal" from Shahrukh Khan's film 'Ra.One' in 2011. But his popularity isn't limited to his songs; his personal life also remains in the spotlight.
Akon openly expresses his belief in polygamy. In a 2022 interview, he revealed that he has nine children and multiple wives. In 2023, singer Ammir claimed to be one of Akon's four wives. To this, Akon stated, "Polygamy is part of our African culture. It's normal for us. Western laws don't understand human nature, but we have never abandoned our traditions."
Akon believes that polygamy is nothing new in African traditions. He is connected to his roots and considers Western laws to be against human nature. His outspokenness and lifestyle keep him constantly in the news.
The 'Smack That' fame singer further stated that he stands by all his nine children and considers it his duty to raise his children to be responsible, understanding, and to protect their mother.
He said, "My job isn't to do all this extra work, these holidays and singing. I'm fulfilling my responsibility to ensure a roof and food for my family, but if I have time to do that and show love, then yes, I will definitely do it. My FaceTime phone is for this very purpose."
Akon also stated that he considers both marriage and dating as genuine relationships.