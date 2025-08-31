Amar Prem: A Box Office Sensation That Captured Hearts

The music of the film was given by R.D. Burman and the songs were written by Anand Bakshi. One song of the film, 'Doli Mein Baitaike Kahar...', was sung by the famous music director S.D. Burman. In the film's songs, Rajesh Khanna showcased the magic of his voice in a unique style. A special show was held in Delhi before the film's release in 1971, but the Indo-Pak war started during that time. Later, the film was released in January 1972 and created a sensation at the box office. The film's songs, music, and dialogues became immortal and are still alive in people's hearts.