Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has been earning record-breaking amounts for the past 5 weeks. The film showed its strength even against big releases like James Cameron's 'Avatar 3' and Kartik Aaryan's film. Although, on the release day of 'The RajaSaab' (the 36th day), its earnings saw a 17% drop, and it collected a mere ₹3.5 crore. However, on the 37th day, which was the sixth Saturday, 'Dhurandhar' surged again and collected a total of ₹5.75 crore. It is worth noting that the total domestic collection of this film has now reached ₹799.50 crore in 37 days, while it has surpassed the massive figure of ₹1239 crore worldwide.