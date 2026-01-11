Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

Image: Patrika
A fascinating competition is currently underway at Bollywood theatres between two major films. On one hand, there is Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', which has been playing in theatres for the past 37 days, and on the other, there is superstar Prabhas's latest release, 'The RajaSaab'. While 'The RajaSaab' made a strong opening on its first day, putting a brake on 'Dhurandhar's' momentum, Prabhas's film faced a significant drop in earnings on the very next day.
Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' was released in theatres on January 9. The film had a powerful start, collecting ₹9.15 crore through paid previews and ₹53.75 crore on the first day. Within 2 days, the film also crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Not only this, but on the second day of its release, the film's earnings saw a massive 50% drop. On Saturday, the film collected only ₹27.83 crore across the country. Now, the total domestic collection for 2 days has reached ₹90.73 crore. If we talk about worldwide collection, including earnings from overseas markets, the film has earned ₹138.4 crore in 2 days.
Dominating in Telugu, Slow Pace in Hindi: 'The RajaSaab' has earned the most from the Telugu language (₹78.68 crore). The film's magic seems to be working less in the Hindi belt, where it has only earned ₹11.2 crore so far. The film's performance in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages has been quite weak.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has been earning record-breaking amounts for the past 5 weeks. The film showed its strength even against big releases like James Cameron's 'Avatar 3' and Kartik Aaryan's film. Although, on the release day of 'The RajaSaab' (the 36th day), its earnings saw a 17% drop, and it collected a mere ₹3.5 crore. However, on the 37th day, which was the sixth Saturday, 'Dhurandhar' surged again and collected a total of ₹5.75 crore. It is worth noting that the total domestic collection of this film has now reached ₹799.50 crore in 37 days, while it has surpassed the massive figure of ₹1239 crore worldwide.
