11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Bollywood

Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

Recent figures at the box office indicate that a nearly 50% drop in 'The RajaSaab's earnings has heightened the film's tension. Despite audience expectations in the initial week, the film's presence is slowing down.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

‘द राजा साब’ की बढ़ी टेंशन, ‘धुरंधर’

Image: Patrika

A fascinating competition is currently underway at Bollywood theatres between two major films. On one hand, there is Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar', which has been playing in theatres for the past 37 days, and on the other, there is superstar Prabhas's latest release, 'The RajaSaab'. While 'The RajaSaab' made a strong opening on its first day, putting a brake on 'Dhurandhar's' momentum, Prabhas's film faced a significant drop in earnings on the very next day.

‘The RajaSaab’ Faces Increased Tension

Prabhas's 'The RajaSaab' was released in theatres on January 9. The film had a powerful start, collecting ₹9.15 crore through paid previews and ₹53.75 crore on the first day. Within 2 days, the film also crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. Not only this, but on the second day of its release, the film's earnings saw a massive 50% drop. On Saturday, the film collected only ₹27.83 crore across the country. Now, the total domestic collection for 2 days has reached ₹90.73 crore. If we talk about worldwide collection, including earnings from overseas markets, the film has earned ₹138.4 crore in 2 days.

Dominating in Telugu, Slow Pace in Hindi: 'The RajaSaab' has earned the most from the Telugu language (₹78.68 crore). The film's magic seems to be working less in the Hindi belt, where it has only earned ₹11.2 crore so far. The film's performance in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages has been quite weak.

‘Dhurandhar’ Continues Record-Breaking Earnings for 5 Weeks

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has been earning record-breaking amounts for the past 5 weeks. The film showed its strength even against big releases like James Cameron's 'Avatar 3' and Kartik Aaryan's film. Although, on the release day of 'The RajaSaab' (the 36th day), its earnings saw a 17% drop, and it collected a mere ₹3.5 crore. However, on the 37th day, which was the sixth Saturday, 'Dhurandhar' surged again and collected a total of ₹5.75 crore. It is worth noting that the total domestic collection of this film has now reached ₹799.50 crore in 37 days, while it has surpassed the massive figure of ₹1239 crore worldwide.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 12:35 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Box Office Shock! 'The RajaSaab' Faces Tension with 50% Drop, 'Dhurandhar' Still Ahead in Pace

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Who is Hussain Ustra shahid kapoor in o romeo alleged based on this gangster real life story
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Avatar Creates Buzz, 'O'Romeo' Teaser Promises Thrills

Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo Teaser Out
Bollywood

Desi Songs Enter World Club, 'Roja' Secures Spot in 'Top 10 Best Soundtracks', Shattering International Records

देसी गानों ने वर्ल्ड क्लब में मारी एंट्री, 'रोजा' ने दुनिया के '10 बेस्ट साउंडट्रैक' में बनाई जगह, टुटे इंटरनेशनल रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' Release Delayed to Avoid Clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla
Bollywood

Content Theft Row Lands Mastiii 4 in Legal Trouble

Masti 4
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.