11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Bollywood

Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

The film 'O Romeo' is said to be based on a true incident, in which Shahid Kapoor's character is similar to Hussain Ustara. Let's find out who he was... how the word Ustara got attached to his name.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 11, 2026

Who is Hussain Ustra shahid kapoor in o romeo alleged based on this gangster real life story

Image: Patrika

Who is Hussain Ustara: Bollywood's 'Kabir Singh' is all set to create a stir on the big screen once again. In the month that people call the month of love, Shahid Kapoor will be seen shedding blood. Yes! We are talking about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'O Romeo', which is set to release on February 13, Valentine's Day. The teaser of this film was released just 24 hours ago, and it has sent shivers down people's spines.

Shahid's look is so fierce and intense that fans are already calling it the biggest film of his career. But did you know that this is not just a love story, but the true story of a dangerous gangster from Mumbai who even underworld don Dawood Ibrahim feared?

Who is 'Hussain Ustara'?

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film O Romeo is based on a true incident. It is being said that Shahid Kapoor's character is inspired by the infamous Mumbai gangster Hussain Sheikh alias 'Hussain Ustara'. The story behind the addition of 'Ustara' to Hussain's name is also quite terrifying. In fact, at a very young age, during a violent fight, Hussain inflicted such a precise and deep wound with a razor on his opponent that even doctors were stunned to see it and wondered how to operate. A long gash from the shoulder downwards became Hussain's identity, and thus he became known as 'Hussain Ustara' in the underworld.

Hussain Ustara had a serious rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim

Hussain Ustara was famous for his bravery and, more importantly, for his long-standing rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. Famous writer S. Hussain Zaidi has also mentioned Ustara's terror and lifestyle in his stories. Vishal Bhardwaj's film revolves around the life of this gangster, presenting a deadly mix of love, betrayal, and revenge. In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor is shown drenched in blood and fighting multiple goons with a gun in his hands, reminiscent of his 'Kabir Singh' avatar.

O Romeo teaser Out

'O Romeo' features Triptii Dimri in the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor. Triptii's chemistry with Shahid looks quite fresh in the trailer. Apart from them, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and veteran actress Farida Jalal in important roles.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

bollywod news

Bollywood

Bollywood News

Shahid Kpaoor

Published on:

11 Jan 2026 11:02 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Shahid Kapoor's Fierce Avatar Creates Buzz, 'O'Romeo' Teaser Promises Thrills

Shahid Kapoor starrer O'Romeo Teaser Out
Bollywood

Desi Songs Enter World Club, 'Roja' Secures Spot in 'Top 10 Best Soundtracks', Shattering International Records

देसी गानों ने वर्ल्ड क्लब में मारी एंट्री, 'रोजा' ने दुनिया के '10 बेस्ट साउंडट्रैक' में बनाई जगह, टुटे इंटरनेशनल रिकॉर्ड
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' Release Delayed to Avoid Clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla
Bollywood

Content Theft Row Lands Mastiii 4 in Legal Trouble

Masti 4
Bollywood

Punjabi singer Rammy Randhawa booked for promoting 'gun culture'

पंजाबी सिंगर रमनदीप सिंह उर्फ ​​रम्मी रंधावा
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.