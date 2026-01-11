Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film O Romeo is based on a true incident. It is being said that Shahid Kapoor's character is inspired by the infamous Mumbai gangster Hussain Sheikh alias 'Hussain Ustara'. The story behind the addition of 'Ustara' to Hussain's name is also quite terrifying. In fact, at a very young age, during a violent fight, Hussain inflicted such a precise and deep wound with a razor on his opponent that even doctors were stunned to see it and wondered how to operate. A long gash from the shoulder downwards became Hussain's identity, and thus he became known as 'Hussain Ustara' in the underworld.