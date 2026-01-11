Is Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ Based on Hussain Ustara? Details Inside

Image: Patrika
Who is Hussain Ustara: Bollywood's 'Kabir Singh' is all set to create a stir on the big screen once again. In the month that people call the month of love, Shahid Kapoor will be seen shedding blood. Yes! We are talking about Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film 'O Romeo', which is set to release on February 13, Valentine's Day. The teaser of this film was released just 24 hours ago, and it has sent shivers down people's spines.
Shahid's look is so fierce and intense that fans are already calling it the biggest film of his career. But did you know that this is not just a love story, but the true story of a dangerous gangster from Mumbai who even underworld don Dawood Ibrahim feared?
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film O Romeo is based on a true incident. It is being said that Shahid Kapoor's character is inspired by the infamous Mumbai gangster Hussain Sheikh alias 'Hussain Ustara'. The story behind the addition of 'Ustara' to Hussain's name is also quite terrifying. In fact, at a very young age, during a violent fight, Hussain inflicted such a precise and deep wound with a razor on his opponent that even doctors were stunned to see it and wondered how to operate. A long gash from the shoulder downwards became Hussain's identity, and thus he became known as 'Hussain Ustara' in the underworld.
Hussain Ustara was famous for his bravery and, more importantly, for his long-standing rivalry with Dawood Ibrahim. Famous writer S. Hussain Zaidi has also mentioned Ustara's terror and lifestyle in his stories. Vishal Bhardwaj's film revolves around the life of this gangster, presenting a deadly mix of love, betrayal, and revenge. In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor is shown drenched in blood and fighting multiple goons with a gun in his hands, reminiscent of his 'Kabir Singh' avatar.
'O Romeo' features Triptii Dimri in the lead role alongside Shahid Kapoor. Triptii's chemistry with Shahid looks quite fresh in the trailer. Apart from them, the film also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and veteran actress Farida Jalal in important roles.
