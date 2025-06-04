Aneri Vajani’s Heartfelt Post 12 Hours After Vibhu Raghave’s Death

Aneri Vajani’s Instagram Post For Vibhu Raghave: The television industry received devastating news on 3 June. Vibhu Raghave, star of the TV show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, passed away after a battle with stage 4 cancer. He had been fighting cancer for the past three years, but in recent times, the cancer had spread throughout his body, leading to his passing on Tuesday. Many of his friends attended his funeral, but almost 12 hours later, his close friend Aneri Vajani posted on Instagram about the actor. Her words have moved social media users deeply.
Aneri Vajani’s Post on Vibhu Raghave’s Death
Aneri Vajani, the actress who played Nisha in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, shared some old pictures of herself and Vibhu, one of her closest friends, writing, “No more pain, baby. The last thing you told me was that you loved me more. I remember laughing and crying at the same time, because only you could be so sweet, funny, and smiling even on a hospital bed.”
Aneri Vajani Wrote – “No More Pain, Baby”
Aneri further wrote, “I wrote you a long message on WhatsApp and went on my trip. I thought when you came home and read it, you would call and scold me. Thank you for waiting for me. Thank you also for so many beautiful memories and for making me smile when I didn’t want to. Where else will we find someone like you? Never.”
Vibhu Raghave and Aneri Vajani Were Close Friends
Aneri Vajani added, “Rest in peace, my friend. You fought with so much spirit till the end, and I’m proud of you. I’ll see you on the other side soon. Say hi to my Dada and Nisha’s Dada up there. I’m sure you guys will be happy to meet each other. I love you Vibhu, I know you loved me more.”