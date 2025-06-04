Aneri Vajani’s Heartfelt Post 12 Hours After Vibhu Raghave’s Death

Aneri Vajani’s Post on Vibhu Raghave’s Death Aneri Vajani, the actress who played Nisha in ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, shared some old pictures of herself and Vibhu, one of her closest friends, writing, “No more pain, baby. The last thing you told me was that you loved me more. I remember laughing and crying at the same time, because only you could be so sweet, funny, and smiling even on a hospital bed.”

Aneri Vajani Wrote – “No More Pain, Baby” Aneri further wrote, “I wrote you a long message on WhatsApp and went on my trip. I thought when you came home and read it, you would call and scold me. Thank you for waiting for me. Thank you also for so many beautiful memories and for making me smile when I didn’t want to. Where else will we find someone like you? Never.”