Ankita Lokhande Seeks Help: House Helper's Daughter and Friend Missing

Ankita Lokhande Post: A major piece of news has emerged concerning Ankita Lokhande, a famous TV and Bollywood actress. On August 2nd, Ankita shared a post that left her fans shocked. The actress revealed that her house helper's daughter and her friend have gone missing, and while a complaint has been filed with the police, there is still no information about their whereabouts.
Ankita Lokhande frequently uses social media to share her thoughts and photos with her fans. However, her August 2nd post left her followers stunned. In the post, Ankita wrote, “Missing Alert. Kanta, our house helper's daughter, and her daughter's friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 10 am on July 31st. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has been registered at Malvani Police Station, but there is still no trace of them.”
In her post, Ankita Lokhande also shared photos of both girls. She further wrote, “They are not just a part of our home; they are part of our family. We are very worried and request everyone, especially the Mumbai Police and the people of Mumbai, to help us spread this information as widely as possible. Help us bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please inform us or report it to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean a lot to us at this time.”
Ankita Lokhande's post has started receiving comments on social media. One user wrote, “Anyone who sees them will surely inform the police.” Another wrote, “I saw the girl in the pink kurta yesterday. She was on the 9:10 pm local train from Vasai to Churchgate. I noticed her because she seemed a little uncomfortable, and it reminded me of her. I'm still not entirely sure, but I'm quite confident it was her.” A third user wrote, “Yes, ma'am, I saw one of them in my nearby colony.”