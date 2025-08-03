3 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Seeks Help: House Helper's Daughter and Friend Missing

Actress Ankita Lokhande has shared photos of two missing girls. She stated that they are the daughter of her house helper and her friend.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

Ankita Lokhande Helper Daughter
Image Source: Patrika

Ankita Lokhande Post: A major piece of news has emerged concerning Ankita Lokhande, a famous TV and Bollywood actress. On August 2nd, Ankita shared a post that left her fans shocked. The actress revealed that her house helper's daughter and her friend have gone missing, and while a complaint has been filed with the police, there is still no information about their whereabouts.

Ankita Lokhande Files Missing FIR

Ankita Lokhande frequently uses social media to share her thoughts and photos with her fans. However, her August 2nd post left her followers stunned. In the post, Ankita wrote, “Missing Alert. Kanta, our house helper's daughter, and her daughter's friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 10 am on July 31st. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has been registered at Malvani Police Station, but there is still no trace of them.”

Ankita's Helper's Daughter Missing

In her post, Ankita Lokhande also shared photos of both girls. She further wrote, “They are not just a part of our home; they are part of our family. We are very worried and request everyone, especially the Mumbai Police and the people of Mumbai, to help us spread this information as widely as possible. Help us bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please inform us or report it to the nearest police station. Your support and prayers mean a lot to us at this time.”

Comments from the Public

Ankita Lokhande's post has started receiving comments on social media. One user wrote, “Anyone who sees them will surely inform the police.” Another wrote, “I saw the girl in the pink kurta yesterday. She was on the 9:10 pm local train from Vasai to Churchgate. I noticed her because she seemed a little uncomfortable, and it reminded me of her. I'm still not entirely sure, but I'm quite confident it was her.” A third user wrote, “Yes, ma'am, I saw one of them in my nearby colony.”

Share the news:

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 10:49 am

English News / Entertainment / Ankita Lokhande Seeks Help: House Helper's Daughter and Friend Missing
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.