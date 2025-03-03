'Anora' Sweeps Oscars 2025 with Five Awards

Now that’s a fairy-tale ending! Congratulations to Sean Baker on winning Best Directing for ANORA. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/byyQyxfW4R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025 What is the Story of Anora? Anora dominated the Oscars 2025 (Los Angeles). The film is receiving widespread acclaim for its compelling portrayal of a sex worker’s life on the big screen. Anora dominated the Oscars 2025 (Los Angeles). The film is receiving widespread acclaim for its compelling portrayal of a sex worker’s life on the big screen.

Three Oscars. What about four? Or five? #Oscars Congratulations to ANORA, this year's Best Picture winner! pic.twitter.com/Nt3Q2Ta405— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025 The film revolves around "Ani", a young sex worker living in Brooklyn. Ani's life is fraught with tension and hardship, forcing her to navigate difficult circumstances. However, she encounters a wealthy Russian boy, leading to a friendship that blossoms into love and marriage. The subsequent events, however, take a frightening turn.

Streaming on this OTT Platform Best Actress winner Mikey Madison at the 97th #Oscars Photo Credit: Roger Kisby pic.twitter.com/jxmC7UH1fF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025 Starring Mikey Madison, Anora was released in November 2024. The film features Mark Addlestein, Vache Tovmasyan, Yura Borisov, Karen Karagulian, and Aleksei Serebryakov in prominent roles. Academy Award winner Mikey Madison has a nice ring to it! Congratulations on winning the Oscar for Best Actress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/90ILXEsbXa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025 The film is available on Prime Video and Apple TV. It will also be streaming on Jio Hotstar from March 17th.

The Brutalist Wins Three Awards A monumental achievement. Daniel Blumberg is the winner of this year's Best Original Score for THE BRUTALIST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/OdtAk7SLkX — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025 The Brutalist, produced and directed by Brady Corbet, received three awards. The film tells the story of architect Laszlo Toth and his struggle to balance career and family. The cast includes Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, and Jo Alwyn.

Zoe Saldana Wins Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana received the Best Supporting Actress award at the Academy Awards. This is Saldana's first Oscar. She won the award for her performance in Emilia Perez. Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for The Real Pain. The family drama I Am Still Here won Best International Feature, and No Other Land won Best Documentary. India Misses Out at the 97th Academy Awards Anuja The Indian short film 'Anuja', nominated in the short film category at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars), did not win. The award in this category went to 'I Am Not a Robot'. Dutch filmmaker Victoria Warmerdam and producer Trent's film 'I Am Not a Robot' won the Best Live Action Short, dashing Anuja's hopes.