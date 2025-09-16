Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

AP Dhillon's Emotional Reaction to Elderly Woman's Story Goes Viral

Singer AP Dhillon was moved to tears after listening to an elderly woman. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

AP Dhillon Cry Video
AP Dhillon (Image: X)

AP Dhillon Latest News: A heartwarming video has emerged from the Punjabi film industry, featuring renowned Punjabi singer AP Dhillon sitting beside an elderly woman who appears to be speaking to him.

Singer's Eyes Well Up

The floods in Punjab have devastated thousands of homes. Seeing the plight of the people, even big actors have come forward to help. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon met with families affected by the floods in Punjab.

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen recounting her hardships. She is wholeheartedly sharing her experiences, and the singer Dhillon is listening attentively. Overwhelmed by the woman's sorrowful story, Dhillon becomes emotional, and tears well up in his eyes.

The woman explains that despite all her troubles, she has maintained a smile. Her courage and spirit touched Dhillon. In Punjabi, Dhillon said, “Biji, tuhada dil bahut diler ai!”. The woman replied with a smile, “Putt, diler banke hi zindagi jindi ai!”.

Users React

After the video surfaced, one user wrote, “I see that Punjabi singers are grounded.
And our Bhojpuri singers keep soaring in the sky.”

Another wrote, “There are many people who are not intoxicated by wealth and never forget their roots.”

It is noteworthy that Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has partnered with the NGO ‘Initiators of Change’ to rebuild homes destroyed by the floods in Punjab. He personally went into the field to help flood victims, boosting morale in the affected areas.

Dhillon shared a group photo on his Instagram story, writing, “People who work hard on the ground are the real heroes.” He lauded the volunteers involved in the relief efforts.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

16 Sept 2025 05:59 pm

Published on:
