'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s Ninth-Day Collection According to Sacnilk data, Bhool Chuk Maaf is shattering records daily. It has lived up to expectations. On the weekend, specifically Saturday, the ninth day of its release (May 31st), Bhool Chuk Maaf saw an increase in collections compared to Friday. The film collected a whopping ₹5.15 crore on its second Saturday. Its total earnings now stand at ₹52.5 crore. The film has also recouped its budget.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Recoups ₹50 Crore Budget The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be approximately ₹50 crore, and the film surpassed this figure on its ninth day. It has now moved into the profit zone. Meanwhile, films released alongside it, Kesari and Kapkapee, are performing poorly at the box office.