'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Achieves Break-Even on Day 9

The Saturday box office collection for the film Bhool Chuk Maaf is out. The film performed remarkably well and has recouped its budget.

Jun 01, 2025 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool chuk maaf Box office collection Day 9

Bhool chuk maaf Box office collection Day 9

Bhool Chuk Maaf Collection Day 9: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf created a sensation on the weekend, specifically on Saturday. Rajkummar Rao achieved a record previously held only by ‘Stree’ and ‘Stree 2’. Bhool Chuk Maaf is earning the most at the box office compared to other new and old releases. The film is receiving immense love from the audience, as evidenced by its previous collections. From its opening, the film established a strong foothold, and its ninth-day collection shows it’s once again successfully raking in the money. Let’s find out Saturday’s collection…

Bhool Chuk Maaf‘s Ninth-Day Collection

According to Sacnilk data, Bhool Chuk Maaf is shattering records daily. It has lived up to expectations. On the weekend, specifically Saturday, the ninth day of its release (May 31st), Bhool Chuk Maaf saw an increase in collections compared to Friday. The film collected a whopping ₹5.15 crore on its second Saturday. Its total earnings now stand at ₹52.5 crore. The film has also recouped its budget.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Recoups ₹50 Crore Budget

The budget of Bhool Chuk Maaf is reported to be approximately ₹50 crore, and the film surpassed this figure on its ninth day. It has now moved into the profit zone. Meanwhile, films released alongside it, Kesari and Kapkapee, are performing poorly at the box office.

Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf Becomes His Third-Highest-Grossing Film

Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film features prominent roles by Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, and Jay Thakkar. Bhool Chuk Maaf has become the third highest-grossing film of Rajkummar Rao’s career. In this list, Stree 2 is at number one with a domestic box office collection of ₹597.99 crore. The horror-comedy Stree is second with ₹129.83 crore, and Bhool Chuk Maaf now comes in third, surpassing Shrikant‘s ₹48.07 crore.

