Punjabi and Bollywood singer B Praak receives death threat, Rs 10 crore ransom demand sparks panic

B Praak Received Death Threat (Image: X)
News has emerged that renowned Punjabi and Bollywood music industry singer B Praak has received a death threat. This threat has caused a stir in the music industry and among security agencies. According to information received from ANI, B Praak has been extorted for Rs 10 crore, following which the Mohali police have started investigating the matter.
B Praak, known for his emotionally hit songs, is currently facing a serious security crisis. Although the threat was not directly issued to him, a Punjabi singer close to him and associated with him was targeted. Based on the complaint filed with the police, the threads of the case are now being pieced together.
According to the complaint, this matter is related to Punjabi singer Dilnoor, who is professionally associated with B Praak. Dilnoor received two consecutive phone calls on January 5, but he did not answer either call. The next day, January 6, he received a call from a foreign number. When Dilnoor answered, the tone and language of the conversation seemed suspicious to him.
It is reported that Dilnoor immediately disconnected the call when the atmosphere felt uncomfortable. Shortly after, a voice message was sent to his mobile, which made the entire matter more serious. The voice message allegedly contained threats and demands for money, after which Dilnoor contacted the police without delay. The person making the threat identified himself as Arju Bishnoi. It is suspected that this threat might be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although this has not yet been confirmed.
According to information received by the police, the person or gang making the threat has demanded Rs 10 crore from B Praak. There were also attempts at negotiation or a deal regarding this amount. However, it is not yet clear from which country or network the threat was made. Due to the use of a foreign number, the cyber cell and international links are also being investigated.
As soon as the matter came to light, the Mohali police sprang into action. The police have registered a case against an unknown person and are conducting technical investigations of call details, voice messages, and the number. The police are also trying to ascertain whether the person making the threat is linked to a major gang or if it is merely an attempt to intimidate.
According to sources, security for B Praak has also been heightened. However, no official statement has been released by B Praak in this matter yet.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first time a prominent artist has received such a threat. Previously, many stars from the Bollywood and Punjabi industries have received ransom and death threats. In most cases, the police took timely action and arrested the accused.
Currently, this case involving B Praak is under investigation, and the police are trying to get to the bottom of it from every angle. The music industry's eyes are now fixed on how quickly and what action the police will take in this serious matter.
