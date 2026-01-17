Punjabi and Bollywood singer B Praak receives death threat, Rs 10 crore ransom demand sparks panic

It is reported that Dilnoor immediately disconnected the call when the atmosphere felt uncomfortable. Shortly after, a voice message was sent to his mobile, which made the entire matter more serious. The voice message allegedly contained threats and demands for money, after which Dilnoor contacted the police without delay. The person making the threat identified himself as Arju Bishnoi. It is suspected that this threat might be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, although this has not yet been confirmed.