17 January 2026,

Saturday

Bollywood

Aamir's 'Happy Patel' Outshines 'Rahu-Ketu' on Day One, Know 'Dhurandhar's' Box Office Collection

On Friday, two new Bollywood films, 'Rahu-Ketu' and 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', arrived in cinemas. Additionally, a Hollywood film was also released. Let's find out the collections of 'Dhurandhar' and 'The Raja Saab' in addition to these films.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 17, 2026

Box Office Collection Report

Box Office Collection (Image: Instagram)

Several new films made their debut at the box office on Friday, January 16. In addition to Bollywood's two new releases, 'Rahu-Ketu' and 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', Hollywood's horror film '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' also hit the theatres. However, audiences seemed to favour the big films that were already running, over the new releases. Let's look at the box office performance of each film individually.

'Rahu-Ketu' Box Office Collection

The film 'Rahu-Ketu', starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, entered theatres on January 16. Audience reactions to the film were mixed, which directly impacted its collection. On its opening day, the film managed to earn only ₹1 crore at the box office. The weak start has raised questions about the film's future prospects.

'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' Collection

The film 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, had generated good pre-release buzz. Veer Das, Aamir Khan, and Mona Singh feature in important roles in the film. On its release day, the film collected ₹1.25 crore at the box office. Although this figure is better than 'Rahu-Ketu', the film did not meet expectations for a big opening.

'28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' India Box Office Collection

The Hollywood horror film '28 Years Later: The Bone Temple' had a slow start at the Indian box office. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film features Ralph Fiennes in a key role. On its first day in India, the movie collected only ₹33 lakh. Due to a limited number of screens and a niche audience, the film’s opening remained weak.

'The Raja Saab' Eighth Day Box Office Update

South superstar Prabhas’s film 'The Raja Saab' continues to perform strongly at the box office. On its eighth day of release, the film earned ₹3.50 crore. Earlier, the movie had registered an impressive collection of ₹130.25 crore in its first week. Including the eighth day’s earnings, the film’s total box office collection has now reached ₹133.75 crore.

'Dhurandhar' Maintains Strong Hold Even on Day 43

Ranveer Singh’s film 'Dhurandhar' is proving to be a true long-run performer at the box office. Even on its 43rd day of release, which marked its sixth Friday, the film earned ₹1.65 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie’s total box office collection has now reached ₹818.25 crore. Maintaining strong earnings consistently over several weeks is being seen as a major achievement for the film.

Overall, although the new films released on Friday had a weak start, movies like 'The Raja Saab' and 'Dhurandhar' have clearly shown that strong star power and compelling content can keep pulling audiences to theatres for a long time.

Published on:

17 Jan 2026 11:15 am

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir's 'Happy Patel' Outshines 'Rahu-Ketu' on Day One, Know 'Dhurandhar's' Box Office Collection

