Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Shatters Records with Day 3 Box Office Collection

The film Bhool Chuk Maaf has dominated the weekend box office. The film’s collection on its third day, Sunday, has been revealed and is exceptionally impressive.

May 26, 2025 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day 3: Three days after its release, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film, Bhool Chuk Maaf is creating a storm at the box office. The film has been performing exceptionally well, outperforming films like Raid 2 and Mission Impossible 8 over the weekend, generating phenomenal earnings. On Sunday, the film earned a double-digit figure. Audiences are loving the film, as evidenced by its substantial three-day collection. Let’s find out how many crores the film earned on its first Sunday…

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday Collection

Released on 23 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been a box office sensation since its release. While initially earning single-digit figures, it achieved a phenomenal double-digit collection on Sunday. On Sunday, 25 May, its third day of release, the film raked in ₹11.25 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹27.75 crore. The film is living up to the expectations of both the makers and the audience.

Shatters Records of 8 Films

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday earnings surpassed the lifetime collections of several 2025 films. These include Game Changer (Hindi- ₹26.60 crore), Fateh (₹12.85 crore), Azaad (₹6.32 crore), Emergency (₹16.52 crore), Loveyapa (₹7.4 crore), Badass Ravikumar (₹9.66 crore), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹9.38 crore), and Super Boys of Malegaon (₹3.54 crore). It is rapidly approaching the lifetime collection of Deva (₹32.07 crore) and could potentially surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva with its first Monday collection.
 

May Soon Recover its Budget

With an estimated budget of approximately ₹50 crore, Bhool Chuk Maaf’s consistent strong performance suggests it may recover its entire budget within a week and then move towards generating profits. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film stars a stellar cast including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav. The film is directed by Karan Sharma.

