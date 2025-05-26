‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Shatters Records with Day 3 Box Office Collection

Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday Collection Released on 23 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been a box office sensation since its release. While initially earning single-digit figures, it achieved a phenomenal double-digit collection on Sunday. On Sunday, 25 May, its third day of release, the film raked in ₹11.25 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹27.75 crore. The film is living up to the expectations of both the makers and the audience.

Shatters Records of 8 Films Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday earnings surpassed the lifetime collections of several 2025 films. These include Game Changer (Hindi- ₹26.60 crore), Fateh (₹12.85 crore), Azaad (₹6.32 crore), Emergency (₹16.52 crore), Loveyapa (₹7.4 crore), Badass Ravikumar (₹9.66 crore), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹9.38 crore), and Super Boys of Malegaon (₹3.54 crore). It is rapidly approaching the lifetime collection of Deva (₹32.07 crore) and could potentially surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva with its first Monday collection.