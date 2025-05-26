‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Shatters Records with Day 3 Box Office Collection

Bhool Chuk Maaf BO Collection Day 3: Three days after its release, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film, Bhool Chuk Maaf is creating a storm at the box office. The film has been performing exceptionally well, outperforming films like Raid 2 and Mission Impossible 8 over the weekend, generating phenomenal earnings. On Sunday, the film earned a double-digit figure. Audiences are loving the film, as evidenced by its substantial three-day collection. Let’s find out how many crores the film earned on its first Sunday…
Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday Collection
Released on 23 May, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been a box office sensation since its release. While initially earning single-digit figures, it achieved a phenomenal double-digit collection on Sunday. On Sunday, 25 May, its third day of release, the film raked in ₹11.25 crore. The film’s total earnings now stand at ₹27.75 crore. The film is living up to the expectations of both the makers and the audience.
Shatters Records of 8 Films
Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Sunday earnings surpassed the lifetime collections of several 2025 films. These include Game Changer (Hindi- ₹26.60 crore), Fateh (₹12.85 crore), Azaad (₹6.32 crore), Emergency (₹16.52 crore), Loveyapa (₹7.4 crore), Badass Ravikumar (₹9.66 crore), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (₹9.38 crore), and Super Boys of Malegaon (₹3.54 crore). It is rapidly approaching the lifetime collection of Deva (₹32.07 crore) and could potentially surpass Shahid Kapoor’s Deva with its first Monday collection.
May Soon Recover its Budget
With an estimated budget of approximately ₹50 crore, Bhool Chuk Maaf’s consistent strong performance suggests it may recover its entire budget within a week and then move towards generating profits. Besides Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film stars a stellar cast including Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, and Raghubir Yadav. The film is directed by Karan Sharma.