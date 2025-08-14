Bollywood Actor Mithun Chakraborty Owns Rs 45 Crore Property in His Dogs’ Names

India is currently abuzz with debate following a recent order to remove stray dogs from the roads of Delhi. Bollywood celebrities and the general public alike are expressing diverse reactions. While some stars support the decision, many others are unhappy and are voicing their concerns through social media posts. Amidst this, one Bollywood actor is making headlines for his extraordinary love for dogs: Mithun Chakraborty. It is said that this veteran actor is such a dog lover that he has reportedly dedicated a significant portion of his ₹45 crore property to his canine companions.
The 74-year-old Mithun Da owns approximately 116 dogs. For them, he has built a large 1.5-acre farmhouse on Mud Island near Mumbai. Several servants work there, dedicated to caring for his dogs. Mithun Chakraborty buys dogs of all breeds wherever he goes. He even takes them along on holidays. He not only cares for his dogs but also provides them with a luxurious lifestyle.
Mithun Chakraborty not only cares for his dogs but has also adopted many stray dogs, providing them with the same care as his other canine companions. Each dog in the farmhouse has its room, complete with toys, feeding areas, and medical facilities. This was revealed by his daughter-in-law, Madalsa Sharma, in an interview.
Mithun Chakraborty was a leading actor in Hindi and Bengali films during the 1970s. He also ventured into politics, serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2016. His total net worth is estimated to be ₹400 crore, and he reportedly owns over 40 properties.