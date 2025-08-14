Bollywood Actor Mithun Chakraborty Owns Rs 45 Crore Property in His Dogs’ Names

India is currently abuzz with debate following a recent order to remove stray dogs from the roads of Delhi. Bollywood celebrities and the general public alike are expressing diverse reactions. While some stars support the decision, many others are unhappy and are voicing their concerns through social media posts. Amidst this, one Bollywood actor is making headlines for his extraordinary love for dogs: Mithun Chakraborty. It is said that this veteran actor is such a dog lover that he has reportedly dedicated a significant portion of his ₹45 crore property to his canine companions.