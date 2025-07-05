Actress Bhavana Ramanna Announces Pregnancy at 40

Bhavna Ramanna: Actress Bhavana Ramanna shared her first pregnancy pictures on social media on Friday. In these pictures, she is looking very happy with her baby bump. Bhavana also wrote a beautiful and heartwarming caption with these pictures, in which she openly talked about her journey of becoming a mother.
Along with this, Bhavana wrote, "I never thought I would say this to you, but I am pregnant, six months pregnant with twins." Bhavana further explained that when she was in her 20s and 30s, she never thought about becoming a mother. But when she reached the age of 40, the desire to become a mother arose in her heart.
Bhavana also shared the difficult aspects of her life's journey in her post and said, "It was not at all easy for a single woman to become a mother. When I made this decision, many IVF clinics refused me, but I received support from my father, siblings, and friends. They never questioned my decision."
Bhavana says that this courageous decision changed her entire life. She acknowledged the difficulties and challenges she faced during her pregnancy journey. Bhavana's post has also inspired her fans and followers. Many people have wished her well on social media and sent her many prayers for this journey. It may be noted that Bhavana started her acting career in 1996 with the film 'Maribel', and she has worked in many films including 'Nee Muditha Mallige', 'Kshama', 'Bhagirathi', 'Bhagavan', 'Shanti', and 'Otta'.