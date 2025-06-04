Bollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened

Actress Divya Dutta has revealed that she was once trapped in a red-light district where prostitutes even chased her.

•Jun 04, 2025 / 04:26 pm• Patrika Desk

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta: Bollywood’s renowned actress Divya Dutta revealed that she once found herself trapped in a red-light area abroad, where her life was put in danger. Let’s find out what happened to the actress… Divya Dutta’s Revelation about the Red-Light Area Recalling the year 2005, Divya Dutta revealed the hardships she faced. She shared, “Even today, when I remember that red-light area and how I got trapped there, I shudder. It happened in the Netherlands,” Divya Dutta explained. She had gone to Amsterdam with her mother to attend the IIFA Awards event. After the event, they went sightseeing. They unknowingly wandered into the red-light area.

Prostitutes Surrounded Us Divya Dutta further stated, “My mother and I were taking photos in the red-light area, where photography was prohibited. Prostitutes approached us and surrounded us. I didn’t know what to do. When we tried to escape, they chased us, but we managed to get away and save ourselves.” Divya Dutta further stated, “My mother and I were taking photos in the red-light area, where photography was prohibited. Prostitutes approached us and surrounded us. I didn’t know what to do. When we tried to escape, they chased us, but we managed to get away and save ourselves.” Divya Dutta: A Prominent Bollywood Actress Divya Dutta is considered a highly valued actress in Bollywood; her presence elevates any film she’s in. She has worked alongside prominent actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Rishi Kapoor. Divya Dutta has starred in acclaimed films like Veer-Zaara, Iraada, Blackmail, Badlapur, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Special 26, Heroine, Delhi 6, Umrao Jaan, Lootera, Chalk and Duster, Manto, Fanney Khan, Chhapaak, and Iraada, captivating audiences with her performances. Divya Dutta is considered a highly valued actress in Bollywood; her presence elevates any film she’s in. She has worked alongside prominent actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Rishi Kapoor. Divya Dutta has starred in acclaimed films like, and, captivating audiences with her performances. Divya Dutta’s Numerous Awards Divya Dutta has received numerous awards for her exceptional acting. In 2018, she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Iraada. Previously, she has won two Zee Cine Awards and two IIFA Awards.