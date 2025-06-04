scriptBollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened

Actress Divya Dutta has revealed that she was once trapped in a red-light district where prostitutes even chased her.

Jun 04, 2025 / 04:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Divya Dutta was trapped in red light area

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta: Bollywood’s renowned actress Divya Dutta revealed that she once found herself trapped in a red-light area abroad, where her life was put in danger. Let’s find out what happened to the actress…

Divya Dutta’s Revelation about the Red-Light Area

Recalling the year 2005, Divya Dutta revealed the hardships she faced. She shared, “Even today, when I remember that red-light area and how I got trapped there, I shudder. It happened in the Netherlands,” Divya Dutta explained. She had gone to Amsterdam with her mother to attend the IIFA Awards event. After the event, they went sightseeing. They unknowingly wandered into the red-light area.
Divya Dutta

Prostitutes Surrounded Us

Divya Dutta further stated, “My mother and I were taking photos in the red-light area, where photography was prohibited. Prostitutes approached us and surrounded us. I didn’t know what to do. When we tried to escape, they chased us, but we managed to get away and save ourselves.”
Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta: A Prominent Bollywood Actress

Divya Dutta is considered a highly valued actress in Bollywood; her presence elevates any film she’s in. She has worked alongside prominent actors such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, and Rishi Kapoor. Divya Dutta has starred in acclaimed films like Veer-Zaara, Iraada, Blackmail, Badlapur, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Special 26, Heroine, Delhi 6, Umrao Jaan, Lootera, Chalk and Duster, Manto, Fanney Khan, Chhapaak, and Iraada, captivating audiences with her performances.

Divya Dutta’s Numerous Awards

Divya Dutta has received numerous awards for her exceptional acting. In 2018, she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Iraada. Previously, she has won two Zee Cine Awards and two IIFA Awards.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

National News

Delhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

in 3 hours

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

National News

COVID-19 Resurgence: 21 Deaths in 48 Hours, Active Cases Exceed 4,300

in 1 hour

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

National News

Nine Killed in Madhya Pradesh Road Accident

in 50 minutes

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

3 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened

Entertainment

Bollywood Actress Trapped in Foreign Red-Light Area, Life Threatened

in 5 hours

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Announced

Entertainment

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Announced

in 1 hour

Aneri Vajani’s Heartfelt Post 12 Hours After Vibhu Raghave’s Death

Entertainment

Aneri Vajani’s Heartfelt Post 12 Hours After Vibhu Raghave’s Death

in 34 minutes

Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma After RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory

Bollywood

Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma After RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.