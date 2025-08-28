Bollywood's Unsung Revolutionary: The Superstar Who Changed Award Show Dance Forever

Bollywood Kissa: Bollywood award shows are renowned for their glamour and the dazzling performances of the stars. But do you know which superstar started the trend of taking money for dancing at these shows? This star not only started a new trend in Bollywood but also transformed award shows into a major business model. Let's learn about the star who revolutionised paid performances at award functions.
In an interview, Salman Khan shared a fun anecdote from the old Filmfare Awards. He recounted being invited for a Best Actor nomination for his debut film, with assurances that the Award was his. However, Jackie Shroff won the award. Upset, Salman Khan refused to perform. The Filmfare editor then offered him five times his original fee, on the condition that he keep it secret. However, Salman revealed this secret to a friend and advised him to also demand a fee for his performance. This is where the practice of actors being paid for performances at award shows began.
On a TV show, renowned director Sajid Khan and Anil Kapoor discussed the superstar who started the trend of paid performances at award shows. Sajid asked Anil, "Do you know which star started the trend of paid performances at award functions?" Anil immediately replied, "Yes, his name is Salman Khan."
Sajid agreed, saying, "Absolutely right, Salman clearly told the award show organisers that he is an actor and would charge for performing; he wouldn't dance for free."
During this conversation, Anil Kapoor also shared a funny anecdote with Sajid Khan. He said that at an award function, he met Salman and Shah Rukh. Salman asked him, 'How much did you charge?' I said, 'Brother, I didn't charge anything.' Hearing this, Salman laughed and said, 'We charged a fee for this performance.'
That friend was none other than Anil Kapoor. Anil and Salman's friendship in Bollywood is legendary.