Bollywood's Unsung Revolutionary: The Superstar Who Changed Award Show Dance Forever

In an interview, Salman Khan shared a fun anecdote from the old Filmfare Awards. He recounted being invited for a Best Actor nomination for his debut film, with assurances that the Award was his. However, Jackie Shroff won the award. Upset, Salman Khan refused to perform. The Filmfare editor then offered him five times his original fee, on the condition that he keep it secret. However, Salman revealed this secret to a friend and advised him to also demand a fee for his performance. This is where the practice of actors being paid for performances at award shows began.