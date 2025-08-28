Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Bollywood's Unsung Revolutionary: The Superstar Who Changed Award Show Dance Forever

A Superstar started the trend of paid dances at award shows. Let's learn about this star who revolutionised Bollywood.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

salman khan
सलमान खान की स्टेज की तस्वीर (फोटो सोर्स: कलर्स)

Bollywood Kissa: Bollywood award shows are renowned for their glamour and the dazzling performances of the stars. But do you know which superstar started the trend of taking money for dancing at these shows? This star not only started a new trend in Bollywood but also transformed award shows into a major business model. Let's learn about the star who revolutionised paid performances at award functions.

Salman's Five-Fold Fee for Performance

In an interview, Salman Khan shared a fun anecdote from the old Filmfare Awards. He recounted being invited for a Best Actor nomination for his debut film, with assurances that the Award was his. However, Jackie Shroff won the award. Upset, Salman Khan refused to perform. The Filmfare editor then offered him five times his original fee, on the condition that he keep it secret. However, Salman revealed this secret to a friend and advised him to also demand a fee for his performance. This is where the practice of actors being paid for performances at award shows began.

Who Was That Friend?

On a TV show, renowned director Sajid Khan and Anil Kapoor discussed the superstar who started the trend of paid performances at award shows. Sajid asked Anil, "Do you know which star started the trend of paid performances at award functions?" Anil immediately replied, "Yes, his name is Salman Khan."

Sajid agreed, saying, "Absolutely right, Salman clearly told the award show organisers that he is an actor and would charge for performing; he wouldn't dance for free."

During this conversation, Anil Kapoor also shared a funny anecdote with Sajid Khan. He said that at an award function, he met Salman and Shah Rukh. Salman asked him, 'How much did you charge?' I said, 'Brother, I didn't charge anything.' Hearing this, Salman laughed and said, 'We charged a fee for this performance.'

That friend was none other than Anil Kapoor. Anil and Salman's friendship in Bollywood is legendary.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Anil Kapoor

Anil-Kapoor

Salman Khan

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 04:57 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood's Unsung Revolutionary: The Superstar Who Changed Award Show Dance Forever
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.