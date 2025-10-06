Chhorii 2: 134-minute horror-thriller features a terrifying tale of a mother and daughter’s love

Chhorii 2 (Image: X)
Horror-Thriller Film Chhorii 2: Bollywood produces various comedy, romantic, action, and suspense films every year. When it comes to horror films, Bollywood has produced many horror films. These include titles like 'Bandh Darwaza', 'Purana Mandir', 'Veerana', '20 Saal Baad', 'Shaitaan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Whether it was the 80s-90s era or today, these films have succeeded in scaring audiences. Today, we are going to talk about a similar horror-thriller film that tells a painful yet terrifying story of a mother-daughter's love and maternal affection. The name of this film is 'Chhorii 2'. Watching the film's story will give you goosebumps.
The film 'Chhorii 2', directed by Vishal Furia, stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. Additionally, Hardika Sharma and Gashmeer Mahajani play important roles. The film's story depicts a mother's love for her daughter and her willingness to go to any extent to protect her.
It is worth noting that the first part of the film, 'Chhorii', was released in 2021. That too was a horror-thriller. Now, in April of this year, 'Chhorii 2' was released on Prime Video, continuing the story from its predecessor. The stories of both films are interconnected. 'Chhorii 2' picks up seven years after the events depicted in 'Chhorii'. In the film, Nushrratt, playing the character of Sakshi, lives with her 7-year-old daughter Ishani and her close friend, Inspector Samar. Sakshi's daughter, Ishani, suffers from a serious illness that prevents her from going out in the sun. Therefore, to protect her daughter, Sakshi becomes her shadow, ensuring Ishani faces no harm.
As time progresses, the film's story becomes more thrilling. A new twist occurs when the villagers from Sakshi's husband Rajbir's village kidnap Ishani and try to forcibly marry her off. This village is already cursed. However, to save her daughter, Sakshi and Samar return to the village. The villagers still adhere to superstitions and regressive traditions. In that village, they encounter a shapeshifting old woman (Soha Ali Khan), who is very dangerous. How Sakshi, facing the villagers' regressive mindset and the elders' insistence, sacrifices herself to free her daughter from their clutches, and what strange events unfold amidst all this – you will only know by watching the film.
You can watch this film on Prime Video. The film will also reveal a shocking aspect: how narrow-minded people's thinking still is towards girls. How society's narrow thinking still tries to hold girls back at every step.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending