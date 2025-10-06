Chhorii 2: 134-minute horror-thriller features a terrifying tale of a mother and daughter’s love

It is worth noting that the first part of the film, 'Chhorii', was released in 2021. That too was a horror-thriller. Now, in April of this year, 'Chhorii 2' was released on Prime Video, continuing the story from its predecessor. The stories of both films are interconnected. 'Chhorii 2' picks up seven years after the events depicted in 'Chhorii'. In the film, Nushrratt, playing the character of Sakshi, lives with her 7-year-old daughter Ishani and her close friend, Inspector Samar. Sakshi's daughter, Ishani, suffers from a serious illness that prevents her from going out in the sun. Therefore, to protect her daughter, Sakshi becomes her shadow, ensuring Ishani faces no harm.