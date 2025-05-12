Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies of Heart Attack at 33

Poojary Dies from Heart Attack The passing of comedian Rakesh Poojary has deeply shocked his friends and fans. According to reports in Kannada media, Rakesh Poojary died while attending a Mehndi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala, Udupi district. It is reported that he collapsed late at night, around 2 am. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station. He also shared a picture from the ceremony on his Instagram story, which is now going viral.

Poojary's Last Photo Goes Viral The viral picture shows Rakesh Poojary posing for the camera with his friends. Actor Shivraj K R Pete confirmed the comedian's death, writing, "How will peace be found for the soul that made so many hearts laugh." He also added crying emojis and RIP. Rakshitha, a judge on the comedy show, expressed her grief over his passing, writing: "My ever-smiling Rakesha… my favourite Rakesha… the kindest, most compassionate and loving person… Namma Rakesha… you will be missed Magne."

Comedy Show Judge Rakshitha Makes Emotional Post About Rakesh Poojary Actress Rakshitha further wrote, "I can't accept that I won't be able to talk to Rakesh ever again. Comedy Khiladi is a show that is very close to my heart. Rakesh was a person unlike anyone else. Rakesh, you will always live in my heart and everyone will remember you."