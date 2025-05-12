scriptComedian Rakesh Poojary Dies of Heart Attack at 33 | Latest News | Patrika News
Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies of Heart Attack at 33

Famous comedian Rakesh Poojary has passed away at the young age of 33. He rose to fame through the comedy show Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3.

May 12, 2025 / 10:53 am

Patrika Desk

Comedian Rakesh Poojary Passed Away

Rakesh Poojary

Comedian Rakesh Poojary Passed Away: Sad news has emerged regarding Rakesh Poojary, the winner of the famous comedy show ‘Comedy Khiladigalu Season 3’. The comedian has passed away. He breathed his last on Monday morning. His death was caused by a heart attack. Rakesh Poojary was only 33 years old. His untimely demise has caused a stir on social media, with everyone paying tribute to him. A wave of grief has swept through the industry.

Poojary Dies from Heart Attack

The passing of comedian Rakesh Poojary has deeply shocked his friends and fans. According to reports in Kannada media, Rakesh Poojary died while attending a Mehndi ceremony near Nitte in Karkala, Udupi district. It is reported that he collapsed late at night, around 2 am. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station. He also shared a picture from the ceremony on his Instagram story, which is now going viral.
Rakesh Poojary last photo

Poojary’s Last Photo Goes Viral

The viral picture shows Rakesh Poojary posing for the camera with his friends. Actor Shivraj K R Pete confirmed the comedian’s death, writing, “How will peace be found for the soul that made so many hearts laugh.” He also added crying emojis and RIP. Rakshitha, a judge on the comedy show, expressed her grief over his passing, writing: “My ever-smiling Rakesha… my favourite Rakesha… the kindest, most compassionate and loving person… Namma Rakesha… you will be missed Magne.”
Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies

Comedy Show Judge Rakshitha Makes Emotional Post About Rakesh Poojary

Actress Rakshitha further wrote, “I can’t accept that I won’t be able to talk to Rakesh ever again. Comedy Khiladi is a show that is very close to my heart. Rakesh was a person unlike anyone else. Rakesh, you will always live in my heart and everyone will remember you.”
Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies

Rakesh Poojary Made a Special Mark

After winning ‘Comedy Khiladi’ Season 3 in 2020, Rakesh became a household name in Karnataka. His unique style and strong connection with the audience helped him achieve fame. He was also part of the runner-up team in Season 2 of the show in 2018. Alongside reality TV, Rakesh also made his mark in both Kannada and Telugu films.

News / Entertainment / Comedian Rakesh Poojary Dies of Heart Attack at 33

