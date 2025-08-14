Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Coolie ‘X’ Review: Rajinikanth’s Swag or Just Hype? Public Reaction Inside

Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' has been released, and everyone is eager to know how the film is. Does Rajinikanth's swag remain intact, or is it just a facade? So let's see what the public opinion is about this film...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

COOLIE X Review: रजनीकांत का स्वैग या बकवास? जानिए क्या कह रही है जनता
COOLIE (Image: Patrika)

COOLIE: Rajinikanth's action thriller 'Coolie' was released in theatres today. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the film's release. Initial reactions on social media are mixed.

Rajinikanth's Swag or Nonsense?

Rajinikanth plays the lead role in 'Coolie', alongside Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. According to Saknilk, the film crossed ₹100 crore in bookings for the opening weekend, indicating significant audience anticipation. Rajinikanth plays the role of Deva, while Nagarjuna plays the negative role of Simon.

What the Public is Saying

The film is receiving a largely positive response. One user wrote on X, "Rajinikanth's grand entry in Coolie. Lokesh Kanagaraj has done a good job." Another user commented, "Coolie has received positive reviews; Anirudh's background music, every character's intro, the interval, and all the action scenes are fantastic. 3.5 out of 4 rating."

A third user wrote, "Coolie's first half. Lokesh Kanagaraj has delivered a decent screenplay with slow-motion shots, and the story is simple. Nagarjuna has surprised everyone with his never-before-seen swag."

"The interval is explosive and full of retro vibes, anticipating a fantastic second half," wrote another user. Yet another commented, "The movie is slow in some parts. The action is stylish but not effective. The actors performed well, and the screenplay is engaging, but it's a good watch." 'Coolie' is receiving mixed reviews.

While some are enjoying the film, others find it slow-paced. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the box office.

Share the news:

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 12:15 pm

Entertainment / Coolie 'X' Review: Rajinikanth's Swag or Just Hype? Public Reaction Inside
