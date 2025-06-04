Dipika Kakar Undergoes 14-Hour Cancer Surgery, in ICU

Dipika Kakar underwent a 14 hour long surgery Shoaib Ibrahim posted an update on Wednesday, 4 June. He wrote, apologising, “I couldn’t update you last night. It was a very long surgery. Dipika was in the OT for 14 hours, but Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipika is currently in the ICU. She is experiencing some pain, but her condition is stable. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers, and support. I will provide an update when I come out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Please keep praying for Dipika.”

Dipika Kakar Liver Tumor Surgery Dipika Kakar is currently battling stage 2 liver cancer. She recently revealed that she initially experienced normal stomach pain, but when the pain intensified, she consulted a doctor. Tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her abdomen, which was diagnosed as cancerous. Dipika further stated that it is stage 2 liver cancer, which was detected early. Doctors have indicated that treatment is possible at this stage.