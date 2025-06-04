Dipika Kakar Undergoes 14-Hour Cancer Surgery, in ICU

Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer: Big news has emerged concerning Dipika Kakar, one of television’s famous actresses. Dipika has been diagnosed with liver cancer and underwent surgery on Tuesday. Shoaib Ibrahim has provided an update on his wife’s health, stating that she is currently in the ICU and that the surgery lasted approximately 14 hours. He has requested prayers for her.
Dipika Kakar underwent a 14 hour long surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim posted an update on Wednesday, 4 June. He wrote, apologising, “I couldn’t update you last night. It was a very long surgery. Dipika was in the OT for 14 hours, but Alhamdulillah, everything went well. Dipika is currently in the ICU. She is experiencing some pain, but her condition is stable. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, prayers, and support. I will provide an update when I come out of the ICU. Thank you once again. Please keep praying for Dipika.”
Dipika Kakar Liver Tumor Surgery
Dipika Kakar is currently battling stage 2 liver cancer. She recently revealed that she initially experienced normal stomach pain, but when the pain intensified, she consulted a doctor. Tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her abdomen, which was diagnosed as cancerous. Dipika further stated that it is stage 2 liver cancer, which was detected early. Doctors have indicated that treatment is possible at this stage.
Dipika Kakar in ICU after Cancer Surgery
Dipika Kakar’s surgery was initially scheduled for an earlier date, but it was postponed due to a deterioration in her condition, including fever, abdominal pain, and anxiety. The surgery has now been completed, and she is currently in the ICU. Shoaib has only provided a health update and requested prayers. Dipika’s fans are also offering their prayers for her recovery.