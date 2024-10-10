Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ gets a new update from the director

scriptDrishyam 3: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ gets a new update from the director | Latest News | Patrika News
Drishyam 3: An update has been revealed about Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Drishyam’ franchise’s third part, which will give fans a big shock.

Oct 10, 2024

Patrika Desk

Ajay Devgn’s film Drishyam 3 is updated by director Jeetu Joseph. There were rumors that the film’s script was complete and the makers would soon make an announcement. Meanwhile, the director has broken his silence and answered. Jeetu’s answer will give Drishyam fans a big shock.

Director reveals about Drishyam 3

Director Jeetu Joseph has denied the rumors circulating on social media. He said that the film’s script is not yet complete and no announcement is going to be made. Jeetu further stated that the script of Drishyam 3 is still being written. The news that is spreading is false. The director’s answer has given fans a big shock as they have been waiting for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 for a long time.

About Drishyam film

The story of Drishyam film is about a family whose life is shaken by a stormy night. The first part of the film was released in Hindi in 2015. After that, Drishyam 2 was released in 2022. Both films were well-liked. The films feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and many other artists.

