Hina Khan Faces Backlash from Pakistani Fans, Unfollowed for Supporting India After Pahalgam Attack

Hina Khan, often in the headlines due to her cancer battle, recently lashed out at her fans. The actress, known for her affectionate interactions with her followers, shared a lengthy post addressing those trolling her for supporting India. She has received obscene comments and even threats, details of which she shared via an Instagram post.
Hina Khan Receives Threats from Pakistani Fans
Amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the impact is being felt by artists from both nations. Hina Khan has reported being subjected to abuse and threats, leading to many Pakistani fans unfollowing her. In response, Hina wrote, “I am an artist, and I have only shown love to people across the border my entire life. Before and after Operation Sindoor, many of you abused and cursed me for supporting my country; many unfollowed me. Not only that, many are threatening to unfollow me. These threats are accompanied by abuse, obscene, and insulting words that only show hatred. Your words are also directed at my illness, my family, and my religion.”
Hina Khan Urges for Humanity
Hina Khan continued, “I don’t expect you to support my country. You support your country, that’s fine. I don’t expect you to understand the nuances of this situation. I only expect that in such times, you show at least some humanity, treat me as I have treated all of you, but I think that’s the difference between us. If I am not Indian, I am nothing.”
Hina Khan Supported India After Pahalgam Attack
Hina Khan further wrote, “I will always be Indian first. So you can unfollow me, I don’t care. I haven’t said anything bad about any of you; I have only supported my country.” It is noteworthy that Hina Khan expressed grief over the death of an Indian in the Pahalgam attack and expressed happiness regarding Operation Sindoor. This led to her Pakistani fans becoming angry and resorting to abuse.
