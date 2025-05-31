‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah Deactivates Instagram Account Amid Exploitation Allegations

Pratik Shah News: Karan Johar’s new film ‘Homebound’ received significant praise at the Cannes Film Festival. However, controversy has erupted surrounding the film’s cinematographer, Pratik Shah. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh and writer Srishti Ria Jain have levelled serious allegations of exploitation against Pratik Shah. Following these accusations, a social media backlash against Pratik Shah began, leading him to take drastic action.
Controversy Erupts Around Pratik
Pratik Shah, a renowned cinematographer, has deleted his Instagram account. This significant decision follows the ongoing social media backlash against him. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh and Srishti Ria Jain have accused Pratik Shah of harassing women. Abhinav Singh shared an Instagram story claiming that ‘Pratik emotionally abuses people and misrepresents situations.’
Filmmaker Abhinav Targets Pratik
Abhinav further stated, “After I spoke about Pratik’s misconduct on social media, around 20 women contacted me and made several revelations about Pratik Shah. Since these allegations surfaced, Pratik has either deleted or deactivated his Instagram account. Searching for his profile now yields a message: ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available.’”
Pratik Allegedly Sent Inappropriate Messages to Multiple Women
Abhinav continued, “He is a predator. He is someone who tries to trap girls. Honestly, the number of women who contacted me is terrifying. I feel like I’m in a Margot Robbie in Bombshell situation. I will not be silent, and to those who still employ him – shame on you. His name is Pratik Shah. He is a cinematographer.”
Filmmaker Srishti Ria Jain Shares Screenshots
Filmmaker Srishti Ria Jain also shared screenshots and accused Pratik Shah of sending inappropriate messages for the past four years. She referenced a Reddit post where multiple women had made similar accusations against Pratik Shah. In her Instagram story, she wrote, “To everyone feeling shocked and stunned…this man worked on one of the ‘most empathetic’ films of the year, at least according to Cannes interviews.”
