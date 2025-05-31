‘Homebound’ Cinematographer Pratik Shah Deactivates Instagram Account Amid Exploitation Allegations

Controversy Erupts Around Pratik Pratik Shah, a renowned cinematographer, has deleted his Instagram account. This significant decision follows the ongoing social media backlash against him. Filmmaker Abhinav Singh and Srishti Ria Jain have accused Pratik Shah of harassing women. Abhinav Singh shared an Instagram story claiming that ‘Pratik emotionally abuses people and misrepresents situations.’

Filmmaker Abhinav Targets Pratik Abhinav further stated, “After I spoke about Pratik’s misconduct on social media, around 20 women contacted me and made several revelations about Pratik Shah. Since these allegations surfaced, Pratik has either deleted or deactivated his Instagram account. Searching for his profile now yields a message: ‘Sorry, this page isn’t available.’”

Pratik Allegedly Sent Inappropriate Messages to Multiple Women Abhinav continued, "He is a predator. He is someone who tries to trap girls. Honestly, the number of women who contacted me is terrifying. I feel like I'm in a Margot Robbie in Bombshell situation. I will not be silent, and to those who still employ him – shame on you. His name is Pratik Shah. He is a cinematographer."