Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh Crowned ‘Fit India Couple’ on International Yoga Day

Bollywood celebrities Jacky Bhagnani and Rakulpreet Singh participated in the Fit India Cult Yogathon on International Yoga Day. They were awarded the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ during the massive Yogathon held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

Jun 21, 2025 / 04:22 pm

Patrika Desk

International Yoga day

Bollywood celebrities Jackie Bhagnani and Rakul Preet participated in the Fit India Cult Yogathon on International Yoga Day. They were awarded the title of ‘Fit India Couple’ during the massive Yogathon held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. The Fit India Cult Yogathon is a nationwide initiative under the Fit India Movement launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle encompassing fitness and mindful living. The award was presented to them by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.
Yoga: A Lifestyle Balancing Body and Mind

Jackie and Rakul performed Surya Namaskar along with thousands of people across the country on Yoga Day. In Delhi alone, 1,500 people participated in the event. Surya Namaskar, meditation, and Yoga Nidra were practiced under the guidance of expert trainers and with soothing music. During the event, Jackie stated, “For me, yoga has never been just a way to stay healthy. It’s a lifestyle that creates a balance between body and mind. It reflects unity, our connection with nature, and deep human bonding. As a significant part of our cultural heritage, I have always viewed it as a path towards a peaceful, focused, and fulfilling life.”
Learning to Maintain Harmony

Rakul added that this year’s Yoga Day theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ truly reflects how yoga connects individual health with the health of the planet. “I genuinely feel that our well-being is deeply intertwined with the environment around us. When we take care of nature, we take care of ourselves. Yoga helps us understand this; it teaches us to live more consciously, make better choices, and maintain harmony with our surroundings. It’s a simple practice, but its impact goes far beyond fitness”, she said.

