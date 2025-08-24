Jerry Adler, Beloved Actor Who Started His Career at 60, Dies

Jerry Adler Dies: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Famous Hollywood star Jerry Adler passed away at the age of 96. His death has left his fans and fellow artists in mourning. He was active for a long time in both on-screen and behind-the-scenes roles, earning a special place in the hearts of many with his powerful acting.
His friend Frank J. Reilly confirmed his passing on X, writing, “The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today… You know him from one of his iconic roles and from many of his guest appearances… He helped get my son a job on The Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me.”
Jerry Adler began his acting career at the age of 60, which is quite remarkable. Before that, he worked behind the scenes in theatre for about 30 years. He was known as a skilled stage manager and director and was part of many Broadway shows, including the famous play ‘My Fair Lady’. Later, he turned to acting and made a strong mark there as well. He passed away late Saturday (US time).
His role as Herman ‘Hesh’ Rabkin in the TV show ‘The Sopranos’ was very popular with viewers, where he played Tony Soprano's trusted advisor. He also surprised people by playing lawyer Howard Lyman in ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’.
He also gained popularity as Chief Sidney Feinberg of the New York Fire Department in ‘Rescue Me’. In addition to these, he played various roles on television – Rabbi Alan Schulman in ‘Northern Exposure’, Mr. Wickler in ‘Mad About You’, and the father of Moshe and Maura Pfefferman in the Amazon show ‘Transparent’, showcasing his acting prowess.
Jerry Adler's life and career convey the message that it's never too late to start something new. He played even the smallest roles with such skill that he captured the hearts of the audience. His hard work and dedication not only made him a successful actor but also an invaluable asset to theatre and television.
His death is an irreplaceable loss for the entertainment world, but his memories, his art, and his dedication will always live on.