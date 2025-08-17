Jyoti Chandekar, Award-Winning Actress, Passes Away

Actress Jyoti was a well-known face in the Marathi industry. She was undergoing treatment for an illness in Pune, Maharashtra. While the exact nature of her illness hasn't been disclosed, her death has left her family devastated. Her daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, announced the news of her mother's passing and stated that Jyoti Chandekar's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune on August 17th.