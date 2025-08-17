Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jyoti Chandekar, Award-Winning Actress, Passes Away

Famous actress Jyoti Chandekar has passed away. Her sudden death has shocked her fans. Tributes are pouring in from all sides.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Jyoti Chandekar Dies
Jyto Chandekar (Image: Patrika)

Jyoti Chandekar Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the film industry. Famous actress Jyoti Chandekar has passed away at the age of 68. The actress's death was due to health issues. Jyoti Chandekar was the mother of actress Tejaswini Pandit, a well-known name in the Marathi industry. Her sudden death has shocked her loved ones and sent a wave of grief through the industry.

Demise of Famous Actress Jyoti Chandekar

Actress Jyoti was a well-known face in the Marathi industry. She was undergoing treatment for an illness in Pune, Maharashtra. While the exact nature of her illness hasn't been disclosed, her death has left her family devastated. Her daughter, Tejaswini Pandit, announced the news of her mother's passing and stated that Jyoti Chandekar's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune on August 17th.

Jyoti Won Over 200 Awards for her Acting

Jyoti began her career in theatre at the age of 12. She initially played minor roles in Hindi films before making a name for herself in Marathi cinema. She later transitioned to television, where her acting captivated audiences. Jyoti became a household name through her role as 'Purna Aaji' in the Marathi serial 'Tharal Tar Mag'. Her talent earned her over 200 awards.

Jyoti had been Ill for Some Time

Her sudden demise has shocked the Marathi industry and her fans. Star Pravah, the channel that aired Jyoti Chandekar's last serial, expressed its deepest condolences on its social media handle. Many famous Marathi stars, including Samruddhi Kelkar, Samir Paranjpe, and Surekha Kudachi, have also mourned her death.

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 02:01 pm

English News / Entertainment / Jyoti Chandekar, Award-Winning Actress, Passes Away
