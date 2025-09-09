Kajal Aggarwal Debunks Death Rumours

Kajal Aggarwal Death Hoax Debunked: A shocking rumour about popular South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal went viral on social media. Reports falsely claimed that she had died in a road accident. This news caused widespread panic among her fans, who were desperate for updates on their favourite actress. However, Kajal Aggarwal herself has now addressed these rumours, confirming that she is safe and well.
Kajal shared a post on her Instagram account to put an end to the false death reports. She wrote, “There are some false reports circulating about me being involved in an accident and no longer being in this world. Honestly, it’s quite funny because it’s completely untrue.”
The actress continued in her post, “By God’s grace, I am perfectly fine, safe and doing well. I request everyone not to believe or spread such rumours. Let’s focus on truth and positivity.”
Following Kajal’s post, her fans expressed relief and offered prayers for her long life. It’s worth noting that Kajal Aggarwal recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She shared several pictures from her vacation on Instagram, showing her enjoying herself with her husband.
Kajal Aggarwal has delivered outstanding performances not only in South Indian cinema but also in Bollywood. She received significant praise for her role in Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Singham’. She will soon be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Ramayana’, where she will play the role of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife.