Entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal Debunks Death Rumours

Reports of the ‘Singham’ actress Kajal Aggarwal’s death had shocked everyone. Now, the actress herself has broken her silence on the matter.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 09, 2025

Kajal Aggarwal publicly denied on Death fatal road accident news
Kajal Aggarwal (Image: X)

Kajal Aggarwal Death Hoax Debunked: A shocking rumour about popular South Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal went viral on social media. Reports falsely claimed that she had died in a road accident. This news caused widespread panic among her fans, who were desperate for updates on their favourite actress. However, Kajal Aggarwal herself has now addressed these rumours, confirming that she is safe and well.

False Reports of Kajal Aggarwal's Death

Kajal shared a post on her Instagram account to put an end to the false death reports. She wrote, “There are some false reports circulating about me being involved in an accident and no longer being in this world. Honestly, it’s quite funny because it’s completely untrue.”

‘By God’s Grace, I Am Perfectly Fine’

The actress continued in her post, “By God’s grace, I am perfectly fine, safe and doing well. I request everyone not to believe or spread such rumours. Let’s focus on truth and positivity.”

Following Kajal’s post, her fans expressed relief and offered prayers for her long life. It’s worth noting that Kajal Aggarwal recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. She shared several pictures from her vacation on Instagram, showing her enjoying herself with her husband.

Kajal to Appear in Film ‘Ramayana’

Kajal Aggarwal has delivered outstanding performances not only in South Indian cinema but also in Bollywood. She received significant praise for her role in Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Singham’. She will soon be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Ramayana’, where she will play the role of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife.

