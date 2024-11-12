Kamal Haasan wrote a long note after his birthday&said- Don’t add any surname to my name…

scriptKamal Haasan wrote a long note after his birthday&said- Don’t add any surname to my name… | Latest News | Patrika News
South film industry’s veteran artist Kamal Haasan has appealed to his fans. He shared a long note saying that no surname should be added to his name. His note is now going viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan considers himself a lifelong student of cinema art

In a post shared on X, Kamal Haasan expressed gratitude to his fans for giving him various nicknames, including “Ulaganayagan”. However, he humbly declined to accept such nicknames. He said that he considers himself a lifelong student of cinema art.
The Tamil word “Ulaganayagan” means “people’s hero” or “hero of the masses” in Hindi.

The actor wrote, “I am deeply grateful for the love and respect shown by the people, who have given me such endearing nicknames. However, I humbly decline to accept these nicknames. Cinema art is beyond any individual, and I am just a student, who is always trying to improve, learn, and grow.”
The ‘Chachi 420’ actor further said, “I firmly believe that an artist should not be placed above art. I prefer to be aware of my limitations and responsibilities towards art. Therefore, after much thought, I am compelled to decline all sorts of nicknames.”

The actor’s appeal: Call me Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH

Kamal Haasan wrote at the end of his note, “I humbly request all my fans, media, film fraternity members, party cadres, and fellow Indians to address me only as Kamal Haasan, Kamal, or KH from now on.”
Kamal Haasan will be seen next in the upcoming film “Thug Life”, which is set to release on June 5, 2025.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a joint production of Raj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.
The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nassir.

