Kantara Chapter 1’s A Making-of Video and October Release Date Announced

The making-of video showcases the hard work of the film unit and director Rishab Shetty. Shetty revealed that the film's shooting spanned three years (3 Year) and involved thousands of people. He stated, “My dream is to share the story of my land, my village, and my culture with the world. Thousands of people stood by me in fulfilling this dream. Despite 250 days of shooting and numerous challenges, my faith never wavered. The team and producers were my strength. This is not just a film, but a divine power.”