Kantara Chapter 1’s A Making-of Video and October Release Date Announced

A video showcasing the making of the highly anticipated prequel to the blockbuster film ‘Kantara’, titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, has been released. The video highlights the immense effort and dedication poured into the film's production.
The makers announced on Monday that filming has been completed and revealed the film's release date.
This film, by actor-director Rishab Shetty, is the same one that catapulted him to stardom. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release.
Production house Hombale Films shared a link to the making-of video on their ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle. They wrote, “Shooting Complete…The Journey Begins! A glimpse into the world of Kantara. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is a journey rooted in our culture, brought to life by dedication, hard work, and incredible teamwork. Get ready to witness this mythological tale in cinemas on October 2nd.”
The making-of video showcases the hard work of the film unit and director Rishab Shetty. Shetty revealed that the film's shooting spanned three years (3 Year) and involved thousands of people. He stated, “My dream is to share the story of my land, my village, and my culture with the world. Thousands of people stood by me in fulfilling this dream. Despite 250 days of shooting and numerous challenges, my faith never wavered. The team and producers were my strength. This is not just a film, but a divine power.”
‘Kantara’ was released on September 20, 2022. Made on a budget of just ₹16 crore, the film surprised everyone by grossing over ₹400 crore.
Before this film, Rishab Shetty wasn't widely known in Hindi-speaking regions or across many film industries, but ‘Kantara’s success overnight transformed him into a superstar. The film also received a National Award. Rishab Shetty was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards.
Shetty played a double role in the film. Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar also played significant roles. The film's story revolves around the conflict between a Kambla champion and an honest forest officer.
The film's success even impressed big stars like Rajinikanth, who invited Shetty to his home for a meeting. Now, people are eagerly awaiting ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, which will be released worldwide on October 2, 2025.
‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is based on the reign of the Kadamba dynasty. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed it, while Vijay Kiragandur is the producer. Rishab Shetty and Jayaram play the lead roles.
According to sources, Shetty will be seen this time as a Naga Sadhu possessing supernatural powers. The film's shooting began in November 2023, and its first look and teaser were released on November 27.