2 August 2025,

Saturday

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Angry Over 'The Kerala Story' National Award Win

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his displeasure over 'The Kerala Story' receiving the 71st National Film Award. While fans, cast, and crew celebrate the win, the Chief Minister of Kerala has voiced his dissent regarding the decision.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

CM Pinarayi Vijayan angry On The Karela Story winning national award
The Kerala Story (Image Source: Patrika)

The 2023 film, The Kerala Story, is once again making headlines after winning two National Awards. The film, controversial upon its release, has sparked further debate following its award win, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the criticism and levelling serious accusations against the jury.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Post

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong disapproval upon the announcement of the award. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, “This decision legitimizes a communal ideology.”

Pinarayi Vijayan Levels Serious Accusations Against the Jury

Vijayan further described the film's narrative as “spreading false information,” adding, “Its aim is to damage Kerala's image and spread communal hatred. The National Film Awards jury has honoured a film that tarnishes Kerala's image and promotes communalism, thereby validating the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. This decision is an insult to a harmonious state like Kerala.”

'The Kerala Story' Based on Alleged Conversion of 32,000 Girls

The Kerala Story is based on the alleged conversion of 32,000 girls. However, this figure has been contested by numerous politicians and organisations, who have denounced it as inaccurate. The film was banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government. Despite the controversy, the film has now won two National Awards.

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 12:25 pm

English News / Entertainment / Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Angry Over 'The Kerala Story' National Award Win
