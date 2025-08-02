Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Angry Over 'The Kerala Story' National Award Win

The 2023 film, The Kerala Story, is once again making headlines after winning two National Awards. The film, controversial upon its release, has sparked further debate following its award win, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leading the criticism and levelling serious accusations against the jury.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed strong disapproval upon the announcement of the award. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, “This decision legitimizes a communal ideology.”
Vijayan further described the film's narrative as “spreading false information,” adding, “Its aim is to damage Kerala's image and spread communal hatred. The National Film Awards jury has honoured a film that tarnishes Kerala's image and promotes communalism, thereby validating the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar. This decision is an insult to a harmonious state like Kerala.”
The Kerala Story is based on the alleged conversion of 32,000 girls. However, this figure has been contested by numerous politicians and organisations, who have denounced it as inaccurate. The film was banned in West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government. Despite the controversy, the film has now won two National Awards.