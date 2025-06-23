scriptKuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral | Kuberaa&#39;s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi&#39;s Reaction Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

A video from the success party of the film ‘Kuberaa’ is going viral. In it, Megastar Chiranjeevi is seen praising Dhanush. Read the full story.

Jun 23, 2025 / 11:58 am

Patrika Desk

Kubera:50 करोड़ क्लब में एंट्री के साथ चमका 'कुबेरा', सफलता पर मेगास्टार चिरंजीवी का रिएक्शन वायरल कहा...

Kubera( social media)

The recently released socio-political thriller film ‘Kuberaa’, starring National Award-winning Kollywood star Dhanush, Tollywood star Nagarjuna, and young actress Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exceptionally well at the box office and has received a positive response from the audience. The film has already crossed ₹50 crore and its earnings continue in cinemas worldwide.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Viral Reaction

A video of Megastar Chiranjeevi from the film’s success party is going viral, in which he is seen praising Dhanush. The success of the film Kuberaa was celebrated on Sunday evening in a grand event where Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest. Addressing the fans and media, Chiranjeevi stated that director Shekhar Kammula’s choice of Nagarjuna for the role of Deepak, and Nagarjuna’s acceptance of the role, was the first success of the film.

Chiranjeevi Mentions Dhanush’s Beggar Scene

Megastar Chiranjeevi mentioned a scene where he said he couldn’t recognise Dhanush in his beggar role. He further added, “Shekhar Kammula’s films always reflect truth. Even though he may have made only 10 films in 25 years, each film has touched the hearts of the audience. We are proud of Shekhar Kammula’s cinematic journey.”

News / Entertainment / Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 26 minutes

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 40 minutes

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

19 hours ago

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

19 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

Bollywood

Calls to Ban Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sardarji 3' Grow Amidst Controversy Over Pakistani Actress

in 3 hours

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

Entertainment

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

in 3 hours

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

Entertainment

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

14 hours ago

From Copywriter to ₹600 Crore Blockbuster Hero: Ranveer Singh's Rise

Entertainment

From Copywriter to ₹600 Crore Blockbuster Hero: Ranveer Singh's Rise

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.