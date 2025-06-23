Kuberaa’s Box Office Success: Chiranjeevi’s Reaction Goes Viral

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Viral Reaction

A video of Megastar Chiranjeevi from the film’s success party is going viral, in which he is seen praising Dhanush. The success of the film Kuberaa was celebrated on Sunday evening in a grand event where Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest. Addressing the fans and media, Chiranjeevi stated that director Shekhar Kammula’s choice of Nagarjuna for the role of Deepak, and Nagarjuna’s acceptance of the role, was the first success of the film.