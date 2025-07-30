Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Released, New and Familiar Faces in Virani Family

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: The second season of the hugely popular television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has arrived. After a long wait, audiences were once again reunited with Tulsi Virani and her entire family. The return of many familiar faces alongside several new ones in the second season, 25 years later, evoked strong emotional responses from viewers. The show aired on Star Plus at 10:30 PM on Tuesday. Fans can now watch the show on OTT platforms in addition to television.