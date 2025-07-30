Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Episode Released, New and Familiar Faces in Virani Family

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: The second season of the hugely popular television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has arrived. After a long wait, audiences were once again reunited with Tulsi Virani and her entire family. The return of many familiar faces alongside several new ones in the second season, 25 years later, evoked strong emotional responses from viewers. The show aired on Star Plus at 10:30 PM on Tuesday. Fans can now watch the show on OTT platforms in addition to television.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 presents a blend of the past and a new generation. The show began with the theme song, 'Rishto ke bhi roop badalte hain, naye-naye sanche mein dhalte hain…'. This was followed by a tribute to Tulsi Virani (Smriti Irani), Baa (Sudha Shivpuri), and Saas Savita Virani (Aparna Mehta), all deceased.
The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 reveals that Karan (Hiten Tejwani), Shobha (Ritu Chaudhary), and Hemant (Shakti Anand) no longer reside in Shanti Niketan. Hemant is now a lawyer living in Delhi. Daksha Chachi (Ketki Dave) is obsessed with social media and the entertainment industry. Before the episode concludes, it is hinted that Gayatri's (Kamalika Guha Thakurta) character will become significantly more complex in the future, showcasing both good and bad sides.
While several familiar faces are absent from the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, several new ones have been introduced. The episode offers brief glimpses of Angad (Rohan Suchani), Pari (Shaguna Sharma), and Hritik (Aman Gandhi). However, their appearances strongly suggest that these three will play significant roles in the show's future. Furthermore, the upcoming episodes will introduce additional new characters.