Madhan Bob Dies: Industry Mourns Loss of Famous Actor to Cancer

Madhan Bob Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the film industry following the death of Kala Bhavan Navas. Tamil actor Madhan Bob has also passed away. The actor breathed his last at the age of 71 due to cancer. Madhan Bob had been battling cancer for a long time, but he lost the battle for life, and he passed away. Since this news came out, his fans have been shocked and are paying tribute to their favourite actor.