Madhan Bob Dies: Industry Mourns Loss of Famous Actor to Cancer

Madhan Bob Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the film industry following the death of Kala Bhavan Navas. Tamil actor Madhan Bob has also passed away. The actor breathed his last at the age of 71 due to cancer. Madhan Bob had been battling cancer for a long time, but he lost the battle for life, and he passed away. Since this news came out, his fans have been shocked and are paying tribute to their favourite actor.
Actor Madhan Bob passed away in Chennai on 2 August. A close family member confirmed this and stated that Madhan Bob had been hospitalised for a long time due to cancer and passed away on Saturday. Madhan Bob was a well-known actor in Tamil cinema, who had worked with many big superstars of the industry and was very popular. Besides films, he had also worked in several TV serials, and his acting was much loved by people.
Actor Madhan Bob worked with many superstars in his film career, such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Surya, and Vijay. Besides working with these superstars, he also appeared as a judge on Sun TV's famous comedy show ‘Asatha Povatu Yaru’. Madhan was a brilliant actor, comedian, and a superb musician. His death has sent a wave of shock through the industry.
Madhan Bob began his career in 1984. He started his acting career with Balu Mahendra's 'Neengal Kettavai' and in his film career, he worked in films like 'Thirudu-Thirudu', 'Thevar Magan', 'Chachi 420', 'Friends', 'Gemini', 'Kannukkul Nilavu', 'Vasool Raja MBBS', and 'Sura'. Madhan was last seen in 'Market Raja MBBS', which was released in 2019.