scriptMalayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

The arrest of two well-known film directors has sent shockwaves through the film industry.

Apr 27, 2025 / 02:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Malayalam Directors Arrested News

Malayalam Directors Arrested News

Malayalam Directors Arrested News: Renowned Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza have been arrested. According to reports, police recovered 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja (cannabis) during a raid on their premises. The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry.
Police reportedly acted on a tip-off and conducted the raid at around 2 am in a Kochi flat. Legal proceedings have been initiated against both directors.

Director’s Friend Also Arrested

Khalid Rehman-Ashraf Hamza Arrested
Khalid Rehman-Ashraf Hamza Arrested
According to media reports, police received information about ganja being stored in flat number 506, Purva Grandbay, Kochi, with individuals preparing to consume it. A special team from the Excise Department swiftly raided flat number 506 at Grandbay and arrested directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shalif Mohammed (Directors Arrested).
A senior officer stated, “We have arrested all three and recovered hybrid ganja from their possession. Interrogation revealed their long-term use of ganja.”

FIR Registered

A case has been registered against the three under sections 20(b)(2)(a) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Well-Known Malayalam Cinema Directors

Khalid Rahman is a celebrated Malayalam film director known for films like ‘Unda’, ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’, and ‘Thallumaala’. His recent film, ‘Alappuzha Jimkhana’, is a box office success. Ashraf Hamza is recognised for his work in acclaimed films such as ‘Thamasha’ and ‘Bheemante Vazhi’.

News / Entertainment / Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

Education News

FIITJEE Fraud: ₹250 Crore Scam, 14,411 Students Affected, ED Probes

1 hour ago

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

National News

PoK Muslims Eager to Join India: BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh

1 hour ago

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

National News

Post-Pahalgam attack crackdown: six terrorists’ homes demolished, over 500 Bangladeshis detained

22 hours ago

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Report: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecast for 24 States, Including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

18 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Kesari 2 Storms Box Office, Jaat’s Run Ends; know about Ground Zero

Bollywood

Kesari 2 Storms Box Office, Jaat’s Run Ends; know about Ground Zero

in 3 hours

Nataša Stanković Uses ‘Enemy’ in Post

Bollywood

Nataša Stanković Uses ‘Enemy’ in Post

14 hours ago

Actress Denied Bail in Gold Smuggling Case

Entertainment

Actress Denied Bail in Gold Smuggling Case

15 hours ago

A.R. Rahman Faces Rs2 Crore Copyright Fine

Bollywood

A.R. Rahman Faces Rs2 Crore Copyright Fine

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.