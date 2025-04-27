Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

Malayalam Directors Arrested News: Renowned Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza have been arrested. According to reports, police recovered 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja (cannabis) during a raid on their premises. The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry.
Police reportedly acted on a tip-off and conducted the raid at around 2 am in a Kochi flat. Legal proceedings have been initiated against both directors.
Director’s Friend Also Arrested
According to media reports, police received information about ganja being stored in flat number 506, Purva Grandbay, Kochi, with individuals preparing to consume it. A special team from the Excise Department swiftly raided flat number 506 at Grandbay and arrested directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shalif Mohammed (Directors Arrested).
A senior officer stated, “We have arrested all three and recovered hybrid ganja from their possession. Interrogation revealed their long-term use of ganja.”
FIR Registered
A case has been registered against the three under sections 20(b)(2)(a) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Well-Known Malayalam Cinema Directors
Khalid Rahman is a celebrated Malayalam film director known for films like ‘Unda’, ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’, and ‘Thallumaala’. His recent film, ‘Alappuzha Jimkhana’, is a box office success. Ashraf Hamza is recognised for his work in acclaimed films such as ‘Thamasha’ and ‘Bheemante Vazhi’.