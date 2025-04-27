Malayalam Directors Arrested for Drug Possession

Director’s Friend Also Arrested Khalid Rehman-Ashraf Hamza Arrested According to media reports, police received information about ganja being stored in flat number 506, Purva Grandbay, Kochi, with individuals preparing to consume it. A special team from the Excise Department swiftly raided flat number 506 at Grandbay and arrested directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shalif Mohammed (Directors Arrested). Police reportedly acted on a tip-off and conducted the raid at around 2 am in a Kochi flat. Legal proceedings have been initiated against both directors.According to media reports, police received information about ganja being stored in flat number 506, Purva Grandbay, Kochi, with individuals preparing to consume it. A special team from the Excise Department swiftly raided flat number 506 at Grandbay and arrested directors Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza, and their friend, Shalif Mohammed (Directors Arrested).

A senior officer stated, “We have arrested all three and recovered hybrid ganja from their possession. Interrogation revealed their long-term use of ganja.” FIR Registered A case has been registered against the three under sections 20(b)(2)(a) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.