Medha Rana Set to Star in the Much-Awaited ‘Border 2′

Actors Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty will be seen in lead roles in the film. Meanwhile, the makers have shared big news on their social media handle. They have announced that actress Medha Rana has been cast as the love interest in Border 2. This is the first time Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana will be seen together. The pair will be seen for the first time in Border 2. Fans of both actors are excited since the news broke.