Entertainment

Medha Rana Set to Star in the Much-Awaited ‘Border 2′

A major update has emerged regarding Sunny Deol's film, 'Border 2'. The name of the actress who will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the film has been revealed.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Sunny Deol border 2 New actress Medha Rana in entry
Border 2 (Image Source: Patrika)

Border 2 Varun Dhawan New Actress: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is in the news for his new film, Border 2. Fans eagerly await every update on Border 2. While the actors appearing in the film and their looks were revealed some time ago, the actress who will be seen in the film is now gradually coming to light. It has been revealed which actress will be pairing Varun Dhawan in the film.

Medha Rana in Border 2

Actors Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty will be seen in lead roles in the film. Meanwhile, the makers have shared big news on their social media handle. They have announced that actress Medha Rana has been cast as the love interest in Border 2. This is the first time Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana will be seen together. The pair will be seen for the first time in Border 2. Fans of both actors are excited since the news broke.

Medha's Previous Film Roles

Medha Rana has previously worked in films like ‘Ishq in the Air’, ‘Friday Night Plan’, and ‘London Files’ before Border 2. Now she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Border 2.

Border 2 Release Date

Regarding the release of Border 2, Sunny Deol's film is slated to hit the big screen on 23 January 2026. This film is a sequel to the 1997 film Border, which was a blockbuster at the time, and now audiences are eagerly awaiting its second part. People are also commenting on and expressing their happiness over the post shared by the makers.

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 03:43 pm

English News / Entertainment / Medha Rana Set to Star in the Much-Awaited ‘Border 2′
