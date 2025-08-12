Millions Swindled in Bigg Boss Scam? Doctor's Viral Video Exposes Alleged Fraud

Abhineet further elaborated that when he questioned Karan Singh about his absence from the list, he was told that his entry would be as a wildcard contestant. However, the season ended without his participation. When he inquired again, he was further misled, with promises of entry in season 17. Even after season 17 concluded without his entry, his attempts to recover his money proved unsuccessful. He subsequently filed a police complaint. It is noteworthy that season 19 is scheduled for 24 August 2025 and will be aired on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV. The show has already generated significant buzz even before its premiere.