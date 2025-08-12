12 August 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Millions Swindled in Bigg Boss Scam? Doctor's Viral Video Exposes Alleged Fraud

The show has been embroiled in controversy. A doctor has accused the show of defrauding him of ₹10 lakh for participating. A video related to this allegation is also going viral.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 12, 2025

Bigg Boss show entry scam
Bigg Boss (Image: Patrika)

Salman Khan Bigg Boss: India's most popular television show, Bigg Boss, is returning with its 19th season. While fans are eagerly anticipating the show, a case of alleged fraud related to participation has emerged even before its premiere. A video has been circulating on social media for the past two days, in which a doctor has made a serious allegation. He claims he was defrauded under the pretext of appearing on Bigg Boss. Let's find out who this doctor is, and how and when this alleged fraud took place.

Doctor Levels Allegations Against Bigg Boss

The doctor who has accused fraudulence in the name of securing a contestant spot on Bigg Boss is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. His name is Abhineet Gupta, a dermatologist by profession. After feeling cheated, the doctor first filed a complaint in Bhopal and subsequently registered a case at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai.

Dr Abhineet Gupta from Bhopal

Dr Abhineet Gupta revealed this alleged fraud during a recent press conference in Mumbai. He stated that the incident occurred in 2022. He received a call from someone named Karan Singh, who offered to secure him a spot on Bigg Boss. Karan Singh claimed to have strong connections with the Bigg Boss makers and promised to arrange his entry for ₹1 crore.

₹10 Lakh Fraud

The doctor further explained that he refused to pay ₹1 crore. The alleged fraudster then reduced the demand to ₹60 lakh, scheduling a meeting with the chairman of Endemol. Subsequently, Dr Gupta transferred ₹10 lakh to Karan Singh's bank account. The doctor stated that when the list of Bigg Boss 16 contestants was released, his name was absent.

How the Doctor Was Misled

Abhineet further elaborated that when he questioned Karan Singh about his absence from the list, he was told that his entry would be as a wildcard contestant. However, the season ended without his participation. When he inquired again, he was further misled, with promises of entry in season 17. Even after season 17 concluded without his entry, his attempts to recover his money proved unsuccessful. He subsequently filed a police complaint. It is noteworthy that season 19 is scheduled for 24 August 2025 and will be aired on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV. The show has already generated significant buzz even before its premiere.

Published on:

12 Aug 2025 11:18 am

English News / Entertainment / Millions Swindled in Bigg Boss Scam? Doctor's Viral Video Exposes Alleged Fraud
