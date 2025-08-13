Nazima, Devdas Actress, Passes Away at 77

Devdas Actress Nazima: Actress Nazima, known for portraying the ideal sister and best friend to heroes and heroines in Hindi cinema during the 1960s and 70s, passed away at the age of 77. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. Nazima lived with her two sons in the Dadar area of Mumbai.
Nazima gave Hindi cinema many memorable films and held a special place in the hearts of the people. Her death has sent shockwaves through the industry, and fans are paying their tributes.
It may be noted that her brother confirmed Nazima's death. The veteran actress was born on 25 March 1948. She mostly played supporting roles in her career but won the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting. Nazima was also known as Bollywood's 'resident sister' as she played the role of a sister in many films. In fact, Nazima started her career as a child artist in the film 'Do Bigha Zameen', where she played the eldest of two sisters. She is considered a discovery of the famous filmmaker Bimal Roy. Hindi cinema has lost a brilliant artist with Nazima's demise.