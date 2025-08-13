Nazima, Devdas Actress, Passes Away at 77

It may be noted that her brother confirmed Nazima's death. The veteran actress was born on 25 March 1948. She mostly played supporting roles in her career but won the hearts of the audience with her excellent acting. Nazima was also known as Bollywood's 'resident sister' as she played the role of a sister in many films. In fact, Nazima started her career as a child artist in the film 'Do Bigha Zameen', where she played the eldest of two sisters. She is considered a discovery of the famous filmmaker Bimal Roy. Hindi cinema has lost a brilliant artist with Nazima's demise.