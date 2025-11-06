Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rumours or Reality? Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Heading for Divorce

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' fame couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya are divorcing. It is reported that both have also filed for divorce.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt (Image: Patrika)

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: Another famous TV couple's marriage seems to be in trouble. Reports suggest that the relationship between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is ending after 4 years. This news has created a stir on social media. There had been rumours of the couple's relationship ending for quite some time, as they were not seen together during Karwa Chauth or Diwali, which further fuelled speculation about their separation. Now, it is being reported that the couple has filed for divorce.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Heading for Divorce

According to a report by News18, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been living separately for a while. The report also claims that the couple has now legally filed for divorce, and the formalities will commence soon. However, there has been no update regarding the reason for their differences or why they decided to end their relationship, but their separation is said to be almost certain.

Met on the Sets of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's love story began on the sets of Star Plus's popular show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'. They fell in love while working on this show and got married in 2021. After their marriage, they also participated together in the reality shows 'Smart Jodi' and 'Bigg Boss 17', where their chemistry was much loved by fans.

Aishwarya Had Warned People

It is worth noting that rumours of a divorce have been circulating for some time. Just a few days ago, Aishwarya Sharma had issued a statement warning those spreading negativity about her. She had written, "I have been quiet for a long time, not because I am weak, but because I am protecting my peace. But some people are still speaking negatively.

My life is not content for you." After this post, fans had hoped that the couple would reconcile soon, but the news of the divorce filing has disappointed their well-wishers. Everyone is asking their favourite couple the reason for their divorce.

