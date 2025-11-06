Rumours or Reality? Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Heading for Divorce

Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Divorce: Another famous TV couple's marriage seems to be in trouble. Reports suggest that the relationship between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is ending after 4 years. This news has created a stir on social media. There had been rumours of the couple's relationship ending for quite some time, as they were not seen together during Karwa Chauth or Diwali, which further fuelled speculation about their separation. Now, it is being reported that the couple has filed for divorce.