Obscene Jokes: A Shortcut to Success, Cheap Popularity

Referring to the recent obscene jokes controversy, he described it as an easy and shortcut method to achieve success or popularity. He said, “I believe such matters should be allowed to die a natural death. If someone uses obscenity or vulgarity in the name of entertainment, it shouldn’t be given much attention. However, it’s good that a large section of society is reacting to it and questioning it.”

Comedy standards have fallen so low… Referring to an episode of a show, he said, “I was not only hurt but also surprised to see how comedy standards have fallen so low when they made fun of a small child’s illness in the name of humour or entertainment. In fact, in a show by Time Raina, they mocked a child’s illness, where the treatment cost approximately ₹10 crore. I was astonished to see how, in the name of comedy, they were making fun of a two or four-month-old child’s illness. What kind of joke is this? Is there anything really funny about it? The truth is that the level of comedy has fallen considerably. These things also show that to a large extent, comedy has now shrunk to abuse and obscenity.”

Lack of content in the industry! He explained that it’s all a game of content. He said, “Now, in the pursuit of completely different and new content, everyone is incorporating abuse and obscenity. This also points towards a lack of content.”

The writer of Maharani, filled with positivity, clearly stated, “Viewers don’t need to be disappointed. While fresh content may have been a problem, the time will come again when entertainment will only mean entertainment. Today, or at this moment, while we are discussing this issue, someone might be creating such a story.”