Entertainment

Obscene Jokes: A Shortcut to Success, Cheap Popularity

Umashankar Singh, writer of the web series ‘Maharani’, stated: Abuse and obscenity are the cheapest means to popularity.

MumbaiMar 04, 2025 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

Maharani S4 Umashankar Singh

Umashankar Singh, Writer of Maharani: When discussing the best writers in the film industry, it’s essential to mention Umashankar Singh, the writer behind the popular web series, ‘Maharani’. In an interview with a news agency, the writer, who presents the politics of Bihar in an engaging way to viewers, described obscene jokes and abusive language as “cheap methods of gaining popularity” or “shortcuts to success.” He stated that anything that spreads filth in the name of entertainment doesn’t last long.
Referring to the recent obscene jokes controversy, he described it as an easy and shortcut method to achieve success or popularity. He said, “I believe such matters should be allowed to die a natural death. If someone uses obscenity or vulgarity in the name of entertainment, it shouldn’t be given much attention. However, it’s good that a large section of society is reacting to it and questioning it.”

Comedy standards have fallen so low…

Referring to an episode of a show, he said, “I was not only hurt but also surprised to see how comedy standards have fallen so low when they made fun of a small child’s illness in the name of humour or entertainment. In fact, in a show by Time Raina, they mocked a child’s illness, where the treatment cost approximately ₹10 crore. I was astonished to see how, in the name of comedy, they were making fun of a two or four-month-old child’s illness. What kind of joke is this? Is there anything really funny about it? The truth is that the level of comedy has fallen considerably. These things also show that to a large extent, comedy has now shrunk to abuse and obscenity.”

Lack of content in the industry!

He explained that it’s all a game of content. He said, “Now, in the pursuit of completely different and new content, everyone is incorporating abuse and obscenity. This also points towards a lack of content.”
The writer of Maharani, filled with positivity, clearly stated, “Viewers don’t need to be disappointed. While fresh content may have been a problem, the time will come again when entertainment will only mean entertainment. Today, or at this moment, while we are discussing this issue, someone might be creating such a story.”
Maharani S4
Meanwhile, the teaser for ‘Maharani 4’ has been released, in which Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) is once again seen returning with new challenges. The teaser of the series, based on Bihar’s politics, shows a long journey of power games, deceit, and thrill. The makers haven’t announced the release date yet.
 

