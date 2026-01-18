Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Their Little Angel to the World, Fans Shower Love

It is known that Rajkummar Rao first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement, and at that very moment, he felt that she was the girl who had touched his heart. Later, they met on the sets of the film 'City Lights' in 2014. Their friendship grew during the shooting, and gradually this friendship turned into love. After dating each other for some time, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa in a very beautiful way in October 2021. After this, in November 2021, they got married in the presence of family and close friends.