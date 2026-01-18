18 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

JLF 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Their Little Angel to the World, Fans Shower Love

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's latest post has set the internet ablaze, with fans sending heaps of love symbols.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Latest Update

Image: Actor's Instagram

Bollywood's popular couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have created a stir online with a special post at the beginning of the new year. The couple has finally shared a moment with their fans that everyone was eagerly waiting for. Social media has been flooded with love since the glimpse and name of their little angel, born about two months ago, were revealed. Fans are celebrating this beautiful family moment with heart emojis and congratulations.

Cute Post Surfaces

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wrote in their post, "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce you to our greatest blessing, Parvati Paul Rao." The couple has named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao. They also shared a lovely picture in the post, where both are seen holding their little daughter's hand.

Along with fans, many stars from the film industry also congratulated the couple. Actress Aahana Kumra wrote, "Congratulations Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, welcome little Parvati." Apart from this, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana expressed their happiness by sending red heart emojis.

How Did Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Become Friends?

It is known that Rajkummar Rao first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement, and at that very moment, he felt that she was the girl who had touched his heart. Later, they met on the sets of the film 'City Lights' in 2014. Their friendship grew during the shooting, and gradually this friendship turned into love. After dating each other for some time, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa in a very beautiful way in October 2021. After this, in November 2021, they got married in the presence of family and close friends.

A few years after their marriage, on November 15, 2025, they welcomed their first child. Sharing the joy of their daughter's birth, they wrote, "We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a daughter. There could be no greater gift on our fourth wedding anniversary."

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bollywood News

Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 03:54 pm

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Their Little Angel to the World, Fans Shower Love

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

From Legacy to Expansion: Deols Expand Their Ancestral Juhu Bungalow

Sunny Deol Big Decision after 55 days of Dharmendra Death add another floor Juhu bungalow
Bollywood

Punjabi and Bollywood singer B Praak receives death threat, Rs 10 crore ransom demand sparks panic

B Praak Death Threat
Bollywood

Aamir's 'Happy Patel' Outshines 'Rahu-Ketu' on Day One, Know 'Dhurandhar's' Box Office Collection

Box Office Collection Report
Bollywood

Why is 2016 Suddenly Trending? Bollywood Actresses Are Also Obsessed, Find Out What It Is?

What is 2016 trend in social media bollywood actress crazy kareena kapoor Ananya Panday shared old photos 2026
Bollywood

Adult Comedy ‘Mastiii 4’ Set to Return to OTT After Controversies

विवादों के बाद एडल्ट कॉमेडी 'मस्ती 4' OTT पर लौटने को तैयार, जानें कब देगी दस्तक
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.