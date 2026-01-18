Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Introduce Their Little Angel to the World, Fans Shower Love

Image: Actor's Instagram
Bollywood's popular couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have created a stir online with a special post at the beginning of the new year. The couple has finally shared a moment with their fans that everyone was eagerly waiting for. Social media has been flooded with love since the glimpse and name of their little angel, born about two months ago, were revealed. Fans are celebrating this beautiful family moment with heart emojis and congratulations.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wrote in their post, "With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce you to our greatest blessing, Parvati Paul Rao." The couple has named their daughter Parvati Paul Rao. They also shared a lovely picture in the post, where both are seen holding their little daughter's hand.
Along with fans, many stars from the film industry also congratulated the couple. Actress Aahana Kumra wrote, "Congratulations Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, welcome little Parvati." Apart from this, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana expressed their happiness by sending red heart emojis.
It is known that Rajkummar Rao first saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement, and at that very moment, he felt that she was the girl who had touched his heart. Later, they met on the sets of the film 'City Lights' in 2014. Their friendship grew during the shooting, and gradually this friendship turned into love. After dating each other for some time, Rajkummar proposed to Patralekhaa in a very beautiful way in October 2021. After this, in November 2021, they got married in the presence of family and close friends.
A few years after their marriage, on November 15, 2025, they welcomed their first child. Sharing the joy of their daughter's birth, they wrote, "We are overjoyed that God has blessed us with a daughter. There could be no greater gift on our fourth wedding anniversary."
